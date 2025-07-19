Kourtney Kardashian Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors Amid Vacationing with Husband Travis Barker in Italy: ‘Living My Best…’

Kourtney Kardashian is shutting down the pregnancy rumors. The media personality shared a carousel post on her social media platform, which led to her followers speculating that she might be expecting another baby.

In the picture dropped by the Kardashian, one included a selfie of her reflection in the mirror while she donned a bikini.

A follower, taking to the comments section, went on to write, "You can tell from the bikini reflection photo kourtney is pregnant again.” However, the Lemme founder clarified that she is not expecting a child anytime soon by replying to the comment.

Kourtney Kardashian clarifies that she is not pregnant

On July 17, The Kardashians star shared multiple pictures from her Italy getaway with husband, Travis Barker. Following her post on social media, Kourtney cleared the air over her pregnancy rumors, as she replied to the comment. It read, "Or breastfeeding, eating gelato, focaccia, and pasta, not working out and living my best damn life, baby.”

Kardashian is a mom to Penelope, Mason, and Reign, whom she shares with her ex-partner, Scott Disick. Moreover, she welcomed her youngest son, Rocky, in November 2023, with Barker.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time the mom of four has hit back at her followers on social media. Previously, when Kim Kardashian shared a picture of the duo wishing the former a happy birthday, some critics went on to comment on Kourtney, who posed in a bikini.

A user commented at the time, “Now you know she’s not going to like this photo… lol it’s her bday Kim.. lol.” In response, Kourtney penned, “I LOVE this photo! It is me and my sisters having the best time on a trip with our kids... and the memories to last forever! And I LOVE this body that gave me my 3 big babies and my little baby boy.”

Kardashian-Barker has previously opened up about her body image during one of the episodes of their reality show. Kourtney went on to admit that she gained weight after undergoing IVF to get pregnant.

