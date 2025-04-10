Kylie Jenner Had Doubts About Her Golden Globes Body Hugging Versace Gown; Momager Kris Shares Advice

Kylie Jenner second-guesses her 2025 Golden Globes dress! The reality star donned a silver body-hugging Versace gown with a plunging neckline and later worried that the look was inappropriate. In the season six finale episode of The Kardashians, the beauty mogul confided in her mother, Kris Jenner.

“Should I have looked like this at the Golden Globes with my tits out?” Kylie asked her mother. Kris had her daughter’s back and boosted her confidence, saying she had to dress her “best” for every event, no matter what.

Advertisement

“It’s like I tell you. You have to wear matching lingerie because if you’re ever in an accident and you have to go to the hospital, you’re gonna have gorgeous lingerie on,” the momager said. Kylie listened to her mom’s fashionable advice and replied, “Okay.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder attended the prestigious award ceremony on January 5 to support her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, who was nominated for Best Actor that night. The duo made headlines for being cozy at the event.

In fact, the 27-year-old has been the Dune actor’s arm candy for the award season, including this year’s Oscars. The young lovebirds made several public appearances throughout the year and grabbed eyeballs with their PDAs.

Sources reveal that Kylie–– who shares daughter Stormi and son Aire with ex-Travis Scott–– is possessive about the Wonka actor, so much so that she doesn’t want him to do intimate scenes on screen.

Advertisement

Reportedly, the viral pictures of Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow making out for a scene in their upcoming film Marty Supreme didn’t sit well with Kylie. An insider told The US Sun that the reality star doesn’t want her boyfriend “to film any more s*x scenes moving forward.”

The beauty icon reportedly had a chat with Chalamet and laid down some boundaries. The duo first sparked romance in January 2023 after being spotted at the Paris Fashion Week.