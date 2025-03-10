Lady Gaga Takes a Hilarious Dig at Her 2013 SNL Performance with R. Kelly in Opening Monologue: Jokes It 'Aged Amazingly'

Lady Gaga didn’t hold back from poking fun at herself in her SNL monologue! The Bad Romance singer pulled double duty in the March 8 episode of Saturday Night Live as musical guest and host. As a second-time host, Gaga did a throwback to her first-ever appearance on the comedy sketch show in 2013.

At the time, the 14-time Grammy winner shared the stage with R. Kelly, years before the singer was convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking. “The last time I hosted was in 2013, and every aspect of my performance aged amazingly,” she joked.

She further insisted not to Google the 2013 performance as it would be bad and promised not to bring it up again. The Abracadabra singer—who was there to promote her latest album, Mayhem—looked glamorous in a glittery flapper gown and matching fur.

It’s been over a decade since the pop star made her SNL debut, and a lot has happened in between. Gaga’s acting career kicked off as she delivered critically acclaimed performances in A Star Is Born and House of Gucci. Giving the update in a cute yet quirky style, she exclaimed, “I am an actor now.”

But that update was followed by a hilarious self-depriciating quip. Gags joked that she’s been “deligent” about choosing her roles to showcase her craft as a serious actor, just like she did for Joker 2. The sequel to the 2019 blockbuster movie tanked at the box office and received bad reviews despite the buzz.

The Poker Face hitmaker brought her and her co-star Joaquin Phoenix’s Razzie nominations, the satirical award show that is known for honoring the worst films of the year. “We won for worst screen duo,” she quipped.

“And my Razzie brings me one step closer to an EGORT. It’s like an EGOT, but it’s hurtful,” Gaga continued the punchline.