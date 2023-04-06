Margot Robbie Dating History: Complete list of everyone the Barbie actress dated before getting hitched

Margot Robbie is best known for her roles in the movies Suicide Squad and Wold of the Wallstreet. She has recently been in the spotlight for her upcoming film Barbie. Margot will be co-producing the film with her husband, Tom Ackerley, that is a power couple if you ask us. Margot dated a few other men before Tom. Here is a recap of Margot’s dating history.

Alexander Skarsgard and Margot Robbie

Alexander Skarsgard and Margot Robbie met when they filmed the movie ‘The Legend of Tarzan’ together. The couple was linked multiple times, and there were multiple rumors about the stars dating. Neither of the stars confirmed or denied any of these rumors. They were reported to be enjoying each other’s company and were spotted kissing during the Sundance Film Festival party. “They were there late-night holding hands,” a source alleged. “Margot and Alexander definitely looked like a couple. They were very touchy-feely and, at one point, were full-on kissing!” Before this report, Alexander Skarsgard and Margot Robbie walked the red carpet at the Kickoff Party together.

Henry Aitken and Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie reportedly dated Henry Aitken while shooting the movie Z For Zachariah in early 2014. Henry studied New Zealand Film and Television School, and his Facebook page suggests that he is an Art Director at a multimedia production company. This romance was short-lived, and the pair stopped seeing each other as Margot finished filming the movie and left the country.

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley

Margot and Tom met in 2013 on the set of the World War II drama Suite Francaise. Tom was an assistant director on the project. A year later, the pair cofounded their production company, LuckyChap Entertainment. LuckyChap Entertainment has produced multiple successful films like ‘Birds of Prey,’ and ‘I, Tonya.’

Margot and Tom were caught amid engagement rumors in the summer of 2016, and they had a lowkey intimate wedding in December of the same year. The wedding took place in Australia’s Byron Bay, and only 50 guests were invited.

