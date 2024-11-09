Martha Stewart Laughs Off Reporter’s Fiery Response After Mistakenly Declaring Her Dead In Netflix Documentary

Martha Stewart seemed to take a jab at a column appearing in the New York Post, which disses her for mistakenly declaring reporter Andrea Peyser dead in her Netflix documentary. The lifestyle mogul had a humorous and dismissive response to the "scathing article" about her.

On November 7, Stewart attended the Pennsylvania Conference for Women where she addressed Peyser's column, titled, "Hey Martha Stewart, you gloated about the death of a Post columnist — but I’m alive, b***h!" which was a response to something Stewart had said during her Netflix documentary, Martha.

"[Peyser] wrote this very scathing article today in the New York Post—my favorite newspaper. So, that will probably cause more people to watch my documentary," Stewart said on stage generating laughter and amusement.

In the documentary, Stewart blindly referred to Peyser as being dead while reminiscing the times around her insider trading scandal in 2004 where she had been grilled by the press and media. Peyser happened to be at the forefront of publishing criticisms against Stewart.

Martha said in her documentary, "The New York Post lady was there, just looking so smug. She had written horrible things during the entire trial. But she is dead now, thank goodness. And nobody has to put up with the crap she was writing all the time."

This prompted Peyser to publish a response of her own in which she called out the TV personality for the “uncredited appearance” the reporter made after being taken by surprise upon seeing her name being dropped in the documentary.

Peyser was of course disturbed by the shocking news of her own demise that Martha had accidentally propagated. She told Vulture, "Somebody alerted me to it; they had seen the documentary. So of course I had to see it. And I was like, Wow. I’m just surprised. She’s very successful; she’s been through a lot of stuff, and why she should concentrate on me is kind of gobsmacking."

However, it is still unclear why the cookbook author thought that the reporter had passed away. Martha Stewart's documentary, Martha is available on Netflix for streaming.

