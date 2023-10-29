Matthew Perry in FRIENDS: Top 10 most underrated moments of Chandler Bing and Monica Geller that aren’t recognized enough

If a sitcom could make an impact on generations after generations, it would easily be Friends. From the day the show released its pilot episode in 1994 to their season finale in 2004, Friends had a fanbase unlike any other show. Even now, the younger generation has been obsessed with the show and fallen in love with the characters. While each character has a great impact, it was Chandler Bing who made us laugh uncontrollably with his sarcasm and ever-charming style. As we remember iconic sarcasm king Matthew Perry, who passed away today at the age of 54, leaving behind all his fans heartbroken, we are looking back at some of the top 10 underrated moments of Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) and Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) that aren’t talked about enough.

Monica and Chandler may not appear to be Friends' key couple (that accolade goes to Ross and Rachel), but their relationship was far better than the on-again, off-again of the big two. Monica and Chandler had a fantastic connection even before they got romantically connected, and as their relationship evolved, it led to thousands of uplifting and beautiful scenes for fans to enjoy. With so many memorable memories, it's easy to overlook some. The truly classic ones, such as bringing their infants home, Monica's candlelit proposal, or the turkey on the head, seem to get all of the attention, and some of the nicer scenes get overlooked. Here are the top 10 underrated moments of Chandler Bing and Monica Geller from the hit sitcom Friends:

1. The one where Monica explains erogenous zones to Chandler

This occurred before the two began dating, when Chandler was with Kathy and feeling uneasy about his ability in bed (in comparison to Joey). Monica then walked him through the basic female erogenous zones and how to fully utilize them, prompting Kathy to jump into the room to thank her!

On the surface, it's an amusing scene, but there's a lot more going on here. Later in the show, Monica and Chandler both disclosed that they have had the greatest s*x they have ever had, and Chandler commented, "If I'm the best, it's only because you made me the best." This is a lovely moment in its own right, but it is also more literal than some may believe. Monica literally showed him how to be the best, complete with a diagram!

2. The one with where Monica and Chandler gave each other horrible Valentine's Day presents

Monica and Chandler's lovely moments do not always show them at their best, such as when they entirely forgot that they had agreed to hand-make each other's Valentine's gifts. Both were scurrying for anything, and Chandler utilized an old mix tape—a present from Janice.

Of course, Monica was dissatisfied when she found out, but that's not the point. It's an underappreciated moment because it demonstrates how similar they are, not just in what they agreed to but also in how they both forgot, how they both tried to correct it, and how they both reacted in the end.

3. The one where Monica knew about the Nubbin

It's clear early on in the series that Monica and Chandler have a strong bond that goes beyond him simply being Ross's best buddy. This is most evident when the friends begin discussing secrets, and it becomes clear that Monica and Chandler seemed to know the most about each other—including Chandler's third nipple! It's unclear how he came to tell Monica about it, but it was a simple moment that demonstrated how close they were.

4. The one where Chandler enjoyed maintaining her wife, Monica

Monica was renowned for having a Type A personality with a strong desire for structure, cleanliness, and control. While this was frequently presented negatively, there was a very nice scene in which she attempted to persuade her friends that she is easygoing, and Chandler ended up gently assuring her that she is high maintenance, but that's okay, because he enjoys maintaining her! It's just one of many scenarios that demonstrate how amazing they are together and how well their personalities complement each other.

5. The one where Monica and Chandler could have been in another timeline

In the Friends' two-part episode 'The One That Could Have Been' looked at another timeline, yet even here, where everything else was changed, Monica and Chandler remained the same, and it was fantastic. The episode is frequently missed, not just because it is one of the show's more blatant examples of fat-shaming but also because it is a stupid 'what if' episode. Even in this situation, Monica and Chandler ended up together, indicating that they are truly meant to be.

6. The one where Chandler and Monica first slept together in London

There's a lot that fans love about Monica and Chandler's hookup in London, like the gasp-worthy moment when they're revealed to be in bed together and their desperate attempts to find more opportunities to be together before returning home, but one of the most overlooked moments is how it actually happens. When Monica was sad, Chandler comforted her by telling her that she was "the most beautiful woman in most rooms."

7. The one where Monica exchanged her wedding gown

When it came to the wedding, Monica's proposal and eventual wedding day got a lot of attention, but the episode where Monica gave up her wedding gown to get Chandler the band he wanted was everything.

Monica always wanted things to be precisely how she wanted them, and she went through a lot to acquire the outfit she wanted, but in the end, she proved that Chandler was the most important person in the world to her, and she would give up anything for him.

8. The one where Chandler watched the sharks

When Monica surprised Chandler in his hotel room and he immediately turned the television from his 'adult pleasure' to a nature documentary, it led to one of the show's comedic misunderstandings, but also one of its sweetest. Monica believed Chandler was attracted to sharks, but rather than condemning him, being repulsed by him, or wishing to change him, she was eager to do anything she could to help him express that side of himself with her by watching shark movies, 'thrashing around' in the bathtub, whatever he required. It was indeed a memorable moment.

9. The one where Chandler and Monica ordered chicken during a bubble bath

Many of the scenes in which Chandler and Monica were attempting to conceal their love were hilarious, but the bathtub scene was without a doubt one of the best. Not just because they're having a nice and passionate moment or because Monica had to hide in the water while Chandler claimed to have had a long, hard day, but because their romance was always accompanied by some practicality. They may be taking a candlelight bubble bath, but they were also hungry for some fried chicken when Joey asked them.

10. The one with Chandler and Monica’s flashback

One of their sweetest minor moments is easily forgotten, especially when it comes to flashbacks. Fans were accustomed to focusing on major flashbacks, such as when Chandler lost his toe, but they overlooked a flashback to when Phoebe moved out of Monica's flat. Or when Chandler consoled a depressed Monica. "You are one of my favorite people. And the most beautiful woman I've ever met in real life," they almost kiss. It's a wonderful foreshadowing of what's to come.

