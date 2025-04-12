Meagan Good Gushes About 'Amazing' Newlywed Life With Jonathan Majors: 'It's Me and Him Against...'

Meagan Good is soaking up newlywed happiness with Jonathan Majors. The couple had been dating for a few years before confirming their secret wedding in March 2025.

Good referred to married life as incredible but did concede that it does feel different now that they've made an eternal commitment. She commented on the sweetness of two people making a wholehearted choice about one another.

On Friday, April 11, at the NBCU Emmy Kick-Off Luncheon in Beverly Hills, the actress gave an update on her "amazing" marriage to Majors in an interview with People. She said, "It's immense what it already is. When two people come together, they make the same choice and the same commitment."

She added, "I already felt like I had my person. I know it's me and me against the world, whatever it may be. And I enjoy him so much." She underlined how much they rely on each other, explaining they approach the world together.

Marriage is a more profound level of commitment, she explained, and it challenges them to be the best version of themselves. "It's a different type of commitment because it's lifelong, no matter what I'm riding with you [until] the wheels fall off," she reflected.

She recognized that relationships take effort, particularly if both partners have different upbringings. Good feels that marriage instills unconditional love, much like God's love, although she explained there are still appropriate boundaries.

Good added, "The choice to love that person in all seasons, which as most of us know, it goes up and down and all around. But the choice to love that person is learning what is [as] close to how God loves us as possible. It's an unconditional love where there are no conditions."

The Harlem actress was married once before to pastor DeVon Franklin till 2022. Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors were first linked in May 2023. As they journey through this new phase, the newlyweds appear to be dedicated to weathering life's highs and lows together.

