Megan Thee Stallion Lawsuit: What Do Cameraman Gracia's Attorneys Allege Under Workplace Misconduct? Legal DEETS Inside

Emilio Garcia, the cameraman who had previously worked with Megan Thee Stallion has reportedly filed a suit against the rapper on Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court. His lawsuit follows multiple harassment and other workplace-related issues. Garcia was the cameraman for the artist from 2018-23.

Following the long period of harassment and issues like underpayment, Emilio Garcia retaliated, upon which he was terminated in 2023. The recently filed lawsuit claims, “Plaintiff grapples with mounting anxiety, depression, and physical distress stemming from the toxic work environment, compounded by the trauma of unpaid work,” as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

However, Alex Spiro the defendant of Megan Thee Stallion’s attorney has stated to THR, “This is an employment claim for money — with no sexual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her.” Ron Zambrano, who is representing Garcia responded with a statement, “Unfortunately, it is not a surprise that the defendant, through her attorney, is denying the allegations.”

Zambrano's statement further read, "It is an utter lie that we have not alleged a hostile work environment based on the sex claim." The statement by Zambrano read that "It is literally the first claim" in the lawsuit and that the suit isn't an attempt to embarrass the rapper, but is infact, "merely an attempt to hold her accountable for her illegal actions."

“The reaction that my client should not have been offended or somehow thankful for being in a car while she had sex with another woman is an absolute double standard,” the statement read. Zambrano has also stated, “If our client was a woman and was forced to watch a man have sex in the vehicle with her, there would be no outrage if she was offended.”

As reported by THR, the statement even reads that the “employees who work for celebrities” should be treated in the same way as workers in other industries are treated. In a “workplace free of harassment.”

Megan Thee Stallion gets sued by Emilio Garcia

In his suit, Emilio Garcia has claimed that Megan Thee Stallion had s*x in a moving car during her trip to Spain in June 2022, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Garcia also has claimed that he could not get out of the car and that he “was embarrassed, mortified and offended throughout the whole ordeal.”

Further in his suit, he has claimed that Stallion had asked Garcia, whether he was present in the car. Upon his confirmation about being in the vehicle, he alleges that Stallion told him, “Don’t ever discuss what you saw.”

It is also claimed that Garcia was berated, and fat-shamed, with words like “Fat B**ch,” while he was told by Stallion, “Spit your food out.”

He was wrongfully compensated, the suit reads, while also stating that the “harassment was so severe or pervasive” that it made a “hostile, abusive work environment”, making “working conditions intolerable,” as reported by NBC News.

Regarding compensation, the CEO of Roc Nation had made changes to Garcia’s compensation structure, making them a pay-per-task system from a $4,000 monthly rate. This resulted in Garcia “earning significantly less, as the invoiced amounts did not accurately reflect the true time and effort dedicated to working for her,” the suit reads.

Roc Nation is one of the companies of Stallion that are also being sued by Garcia. The other two companies are Megan Thee Stallion Entertainment Inc. and Hot Girl Touring LLC.

