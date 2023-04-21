Most Followed Instagram Account

Do you know who the most-followed people on Instagram are? From Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Ariana Grande, these individuals have amassed massive followings on the social media platform. Even Instagram itself has a whopping 616 million followers!

Out of all the people on Instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo reigns supreme with over 500 million followers. Lionel Messi, his rival on the soccer field, is not far behind. However, when it comes to the most-followed woman on Instagram, that title belongs to Selena Gomez, with approximately 398 million followers on her official account.

If you're curious about whether your favourite celebrity or athlete made the cut, we've compiled a list of the 20 most-followed Instagram accounts in the world.



1. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo , known for his remarkable skills as a forward, was the captain of the Portuguese national football team. His full name is Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro GOIH ComM, and he was born on February 5, 1985, which makes him 37 years old. Throughout his professional career, he has scored an impressive 819 goals.

Despite the fact that the Portuguese team has never won the FIFA World Cup , Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. He has achieved unparalleled success, thanks to his incredible abilities and unwavering determination.

Instagram Id: @cristiano

Instagram Followers: 578M

2. Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi , a 35-year-old football player from Argentina, currently serves as a forward for the renowned club Paris Saint-Germain. He also acted as the captain of the Argentine national football team, leading them to victory at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time, Messi showcased his exceptional skills and talent at the recent World Cup. Born on June 24, 1987, with the name Lionel Andres Messi, he has amassed an impressive collection of accolades including five Golden Boots, eight Ballon D'Ors, and a FIFA World Cup trophy.

Instagram Id: @leomessi

Instagram Followers: 456M





3. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Kristen Jenner, born on August 10, 1997, is an American socialite and the founder of Kylie Cosmetics Company. She is a member of the well-known Kardashian family and has siblings such as Kim Kardashian, Chloe Kardashian, and Kendal Jenner.

Kylie gained widespread recognition for her appearance on the reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which chronicled the daily lives of the affluent Kardashian family. She is married to Travis Scott, a singer and rapper, and together they have a son and a daughter.

Instagram Id: @kyliejenner

Instagram Followers: 387M



4. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez , an American singer, producer, and television personality, gained recognition as a child artist on the popular TV show "Barney & Friends." Her breakout role came as Alex Russo in the series "Wizards of Waverly Place."

With numerous albums and singles under her belt, Gomez has become one of the music industry's most accomplished performers. She was born on July 22, 1992.

Instagram Id: @selenagomez

Instagram Followers: 412M



5. Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson , an American actor and retired wrestler, was born on May 2, 1972. He is popularly known by his ring name, "The Rock," and has starred in several well-known films, including the Fast and Furious franchise, Black Adam, and Jumanji. Johnson's films have grossed billions of dollars, making him one of the highest-paid actors in history. He also played a crucial role in the tremendous success of the WWE.

Instagram Id: @therock

Instagram Followers: 375M



7. Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande is an American singer and songwriter who has gained worldwide recognition for her beautiful voice. Her music has received critical acclaim from both critics and audiences, and she is known for writing some of the best songs for young people. In addition to her musical career, Grande's personal life and daily activities are also popular topics among the media.

Born on June 26, 1993, Ariana Grande-Butera has released multiple albums and singles and is considered one of the highest-paid American singers. With a vocal range of four octaves, Grande has captured the attention of many critics and has entertained millions of listeners around the world. She has also been invited to appear on numerous television shows and podcasts.

Instagram Id: @arianagrande

Instagram Followers: 367M







8. Beyoncé

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, an American singer, songwriter, and actress, was born on September 4th, 1981. Her exceptional singing voice has catapulted her to a highly successful career, and she is widely regarded as the most successful female singer of the 21st century. Her fans lovingly refer to her as "Queen Bey," a testament to her regal presence.

In 2008, she married Jay-Z, and the couple has three children. Beyoncé has released numerous hit singles and albums that are particularly popular among young audiences, with "Halo" being a timeless favourite.

Instagram Id: @beyonce

Instagram Followers: 305M





9. Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Alexandra Kardashian, known simply as Khloe Kardashian , is a prominent American socialite and media personality. She rose to fame through the widely popular reality TV show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which provided an in-depth look into the daily lives of the Kardashian family. Khloe, alongside her sister Kourtney, also starred in several spin-off series such as Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami and Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons.

Born on June 27th, 1984, Khloe was previously married to former NBA player Lamar Odom from 2009 until their divorce in 2016. Together they have a daughter named True Thompson. Khloe has accumulated a substantial following on social media platform Instagram, and is recognized as one of the most popular personalities on the platform.

Instagram Id: @khloekardashian

Instagram Followers: 304M



10. Justin Bieber

Justin Drew Bieber , born on March 1st, 1994, is a Canadian singer known for his unique style that blends various genres to create a delightful listening experience for his audience. He debuted with RBMG Records in 2009 with his first album, "My World," and quickly became a teenage heartthrob, garnering acclaim from both critics and listeners worldwide.

In 2018, he married Hailey Baldwin, and his success as an artist has been nothing short of extraordinary. At the young age of 18, he became the first American artist to have five number-one albums, solidifying his status as a musical sensation.

Overall, Justin Bieber's music has captivated and inspired a generation, and his success in the music industry is a testament to his talent and dedication to his craft.

Instagram Id: @justinbieber

Instagram Followers: 286M

11. Kendall Jenner

Kendall Nicole Jenner was born on November 3, 1995, to Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, making her the eldest daughter of the Jenner family. She has a well-known younger sister, Kylie Jenner. Kendall also has half-siblings from her mother's previous marriage to the Kardashian family, such as Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian.

Apart from being a media personality and socialite in America, Kendall is also a thriving model who has worked with Sherri Hill. She has appeared on various television programs, including the popular show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians." Additionally, Kendall has been featured in People Magazine.

Instagram Id: @kendalljenner

Instagram Followers: 285M



12. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is a renowned American singer and songwriter who has achieved great success with her numerous albums and hit singles. She is considered one of the most accomplished female artists, alongside Beyonce and Ariana Grande.

Taylor Swift's music covers a range of genres and is known for its incorporation of personal experiences and emotions. This approach has garnered both critical acclaim and a wide audience.

Born on December 13th, 1989, Taylor Swift began her career as a country artist when she moved to Nashville at the age of 14. While she keeps her romantic life private, she has been in a relationship with Joe Alwyn since 2016.

Instagram Id: @taylorswift

Instagram Followers: 255M



13. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lynn Lopez , professionally known as J.Lo, is a renowned American singer, dancer, and actress. She commenced her career as a Fly Girl dancer in the television show Living Colour in 1991 and continued until 1993. Following this, she decided to pursue a career in acting.

Born on July 24th, 1969, J.Lo has been a significant contributor to the party music genre and has released several popular party songs that remain relevant even today. Her achievements include numerous awards, such as the MTV Movie & TV Award for Most Frightened Performance. Currently, she is married to Ben Affleck and is a mother of two.

Instagram Id: @jlo

Instagram Followers: 242M





14. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli , a renowned Indian batsman and former captain of the Indian National Cricket team, has led his team to victory in numerous matches and has showcased some of the finest cricket performances during the World Cup. Additionally, he serves as the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, a team that participates in the Indian Premier League.

Born on November 5, 1988, Kohli is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, a fact that has been acknowledged by various international organizations and teams. In 2017, he tied the knot with actress Anushka Sharma , and the couple welcomed their first child in 2021.

Instagram Id: @virat.kohli

Instagram Followers: 246M





15. Nicki Minaj

Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, known by her stage name Nicki Minaj , has achieved worldwide recognition for her musical versatility and vocal abilities. She hails from Trinidad and Tobago and is now based in the United States as a singer and songwriter. Nicki Minaj is renowned for her use of multiple alter egos and accents, adding depth to her musical artistry.

Born on December 8th, 1982, Nicki Minaj is currently married to Kenny Petty. Her impressive net worth of $130 million places her among the highest-earning female singers.



Instagram Id: @nickiminaj

Instagram Followers: 217M





16. Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Mary Kardashian is a well-known American socialite and media personality, renowned for her appearance on the hit TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. As a member of the famous Kardashian family, Kourtney's popularity grew significantly, leading to the creation of several spinoff shows such as “Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami” and “Kourtney and Kim Take New York".

Born on April 18th, 1979, Kourtney is currently 43 years old and recently tied the knot with Travis Barker. She is also a proud mother of three children named Mason Dash Disick, Reign Aston Disick, and Penelope Scotland Disick.

Instagram Id: @kourtneykardash

Instagram Followers: 218M





17. Neymar

Neymar , commonly known as Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, is a renowned footballer hailing from Brazil who currently plays as a forward for the prestigious club Paris Saint-Germain alongside Messi. He also represented the Brazilian national team and helped them reach the quarter-finals of the FIFA 2022 tournament.

Neymar is widely recognized for his remarkable playstyle and incredible goal-scoring abilities, which have elevated him to an unmatched level of skill among football players. His exceptional dribbling skills make it nearly impossible for opponents to retrieve the ball once he has possession. He was born on February 5th, 1992.

Instagram Id: @neymarjr

Instagram Followers: 208M

18. Miley Cyrus

Miley Ray Cyrus is an American singer, songwriter, and actress who was born on November 23, 1992. She is known for her distinctive raspy voice and has gained popularity across multiple music genres, including pop, country, rock, and instrumental.

Apart from her successful music career, Miley Cyrus was also married to actor Liam Hemsworth from 2018 to 2020. She gained immense popularity playing the lead role in the Disney show Hannah Montana. Her talent and hard work have made her one of the most successful female singers in the music industry.

Instagram Id: @mileycyrus

Instagram Followers: 205M

19. Katy Perry

Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, known professionally as Katy Perry , is an American singer, songwriter, and personality who has gained immense popularity for her influence on pop music and distinctive style. Her unique and flamboyant fashion sense has earned her the title of "The Camp Queen" by Vogue magazine.

Born on October 25, 1984, Perry has captured the hearts of many with her infectious and addictive songs. She was previously married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012 and is now a mother to her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom.

Instagram Id: @katyperry

Instagram Followers: 197M



20. Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart is an American comedian and actor, whose full name is Kevin Darnell Hart. He gained popularity as a stand-up comedian and later diversified his comedy career, providing his audience with unique and entertaining content.

Born on July 6th, 1979, Kevin Hart has received several awards for his exceptional acting skills and outstanding comedy performances. He has lent his voice to several animated movies and has appeared in numerous Hollywood films and TV shows.



Instagram Id: @kevinhart4real

Instagram Followers: 172

