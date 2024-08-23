VMAs 2024: Megan Thee Stallion To Host This Year’s Awards; Find Out What Categories She’s Nominated For

Megan Thee Stallion, the chart-topping rapper known for hits like WAP and Hot Girl Summer, is set to make history as the host of this year's VMAs. The announcement came from MTV on August 22, 2024. It's a significant moment for Megan, who will be taking on hosting duties at an awards show for the first time.

But it’s not Megan’s first time hosting. She previously showcased her hosting skills on Saturday Night Live and co-hosted The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2022 as well. Megan won’t be just the host; she is a contender in multiple categories. Her VMA journey began five years ago when she won the award for Best Power Anthem with her hit track, Hot Girl Summer.

Since then, she has continued to dominate the hip-hop scene, earning a total of five nominations for this year's VMAs. These include nods for Best Collaboration (shared with GloRilla), Best Visual Effects, Best Direction, Best Art Direction for the track Boa, and Best Hip-Hop.

It looks like Megan is having a great year! On June 28, 2024, she released her third album, simply titled Megan. This album marked her debut as an independent artist, released under her own label, Hot Girl Productions, with distribution by Warner Music Group.

One of the standout tracks from the album is Mamushi with Yuki Chiba, which has already garnered 150 million streams. Notably, Mamushi reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it Megan's first solo No. 1 hit on the chart.

The song's popularity led to the release of an NSFW music video in early August. The video, filmed in Tokyo, Japan, features Megan alongside actor Shô Kasamatsu. Megan Thee Stallion's latest album features several tracks with a snake motif, including titles like Rattle, Boa, Cobra, and Hiss. In a May interview with L'Officiel USA, Megan explained the significance of the snake in her artistic vision.

She revealed that for her, snakes are a symbol of rebirth and spirituality. Her view challenges the common misconception that they are solely associated with danger.

For Megan, the snake represents an antihero, which is more in line with her artistic expression.

The 2024 MTV VMAs will air live from the UBS Arena in New York at 8 p.m. ET. Alongside Megan's hosting gig, the star-studded lineup includes performances by artists like Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Post Malone, and more.

Katy Perry is also set to receive the prestigious Video Vanguard Award, so fans can expect an unforgettable night celebrating music and creativity.

So, mark your calendars, Hotties! The VMAs promise excitement, surprises, and Megan Thee Stallion at the helm, ready to make this year's show one for the books.

