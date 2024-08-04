'Nixed Me So Hard': Christopher Meloni Shares The Adorable Name He Initially Wanted To Give His Pet Dog

Christopher Meloni may be a tough guy, but he has a thing for his family’s pets. Meloni is a 63-year-old Law & Order: Organized Crime star who lives with Sherman Williams, his wife, and their two children, Sophia and Dante. In the last thirteen years, they have had their family extended by a border terrier named Scotty who was saved.

Meloni says that having Scotty around is like having a non-human kid. He values the special connection they share. “It's just - you get an interaction with another living thing, being, animal, and it touches this heart from a different place,” he explains.

Scotty has been described as very catlike and mysterious; he shows affection in his own unique way. According to Meloni, sometimes he may seem unapproachable but during walks and mealtime, he becomes very appreciative and that shows how close they are.

Meloni chose another name besides calling the dog Scotty “I wanted to call him Biscotti”. Meloni recalls that his idea was quashed by his family members saying “My family, as they often do, nixed me so hard. A lesser man would have crumbled, but I didn't,” he jokes.” He further adds, “That's just the way the cookie crumbles … the biscotti crumbles.”

Scotty’s personality comes through in his appearance. According to Meloni, he looks like “a bassist from a 70s hair metal band,” or someone wearing black eyeliner. He laughs off that suggestion though, jokingly adding “I've never caught him putting on makeup, but if I sent you a picture, you'd go, oh my, he's wearing makeup.”

While working on season 5 of Organized Crime, Meloni took time to collaborate with Temptations Cat Food on a limited-edition podcast series, Catch a Cat Burglar: Purry Duty. “I loved the faux seriousness of the whole piece. I'm the reliable narrator, keeping the folks on the edge of their seats as the tale of this conniving cat unravels like a ball of yarn,” he said.

Christopher Meloni’s life is busy but his love for his rescue dog Scotty and excitement about new projects reveal a tender side of him.

