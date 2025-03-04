Oscars 2025: Demi Moore is ‘Overwhelmed' Post Awards Season; Reacts to Losing Best Actress Trophy to Anora Star Mikey Madison

Demi Moore might not have won an Oscar but definitely won hearts. The actress’ role as Elisabeth Sparkles was heavily lauded in The Substance, and the movie star went on to become one of the top contenders in the nominations race.

After losing the Academy Award to the Anora star, Moore took to her Instagram account to show gratitude to her fans and well-wishers, who supported her throughout the year.

The actress shared a video of herself getting ready for the Oscar Awards and accompanied the post with a long caption.

In her write-up, apart from thanking her dear ones, the Scream star also congratulated Madison, who won the Oscar in the Best Actress category, in which the veteran star was one of the top contenders.

Moore wrote in the caption, "As this awards season comes to a close, I’m so overwhelmed with gratitude for this journey."

She further added, "It’s been the ride of a lifetime and we’re just getting started! So grateful for my team, my fellow nominees, and everyone who has made this experience so full of joy and light."

Giving a shoutout to the Anora actress, Moore shared, "And a huge congratulations to #MikeyMadison — can’t wait to see what you do next."

The actress looked dazzling at the event as she donned a silver dress with spaghetti sleeves. To balance the tone of the dress, Moore kept her makeup minimal and jewelry heavy.

Meanwhile, Moore ended the awards night on a good note by munching on two full plates of french fries.