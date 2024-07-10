Prince William Gets Updated Coffee Mug With New Title From Royal Air Force; Details

On an emotion-filled visit, Prince William, a Royal Honorary Air Commodore, returned to RAF Valley in Wales, where he had been an RAF search and rescue pilot from 2010 to 2013. According to Rebecca English of the Daily Mail, he was given a cheeky gift on this, his first visit under his new title that King Charles bestowed upon him in August 2023.

New gift for Prince William from his former workplace

During his visit, Prince William had the chance to engage in a simulated fire response exercise and interact with the base crew and their families. The Prince also explored the base, toured the air traffic control tower, and was briefed on the upcoming renovation plans for the second runway. He presented the annual Prince of Wales Award to the most outstanding flying instructor to cap off his visit.

While at the base, the Prince of Wales reconnected with former colleagues, including his instructor, enjoying a moment over tea served in a personalized mug featuring his official royal title.

The mug, embellished with the XXV Fighter Squadron logo, prominently displayed "HRH Prince of Wales," acknowledging his official title and role as the Prince of Wales, a traditional title for the heir apparent.

Humorously, the mug also bore the inscription "Big Willy," which is said to be an affectionate nickname used by his wife, Kate Middleton. Prince William is rumored to reciprocate with the nickname "Babykins" for Kate.

Prince William has fondly reminisced about his time at RAF Valley, where he and Kate rented a farmhouse in Anglesey. Their firstborn, Prince George, also spent his early months there in 2013.

Not long after the birth of his first child, Prince George, in September 2013, the Prince of Wales left his operational duties with the Armed Forces. Later, from 2015 to 2017, he worked for East Anglian Air Ambulance after retraining as an air ambulance pilot.

Today’s outing is ahead of William's participation in a charity polo match on Friday. The heir to the throne is set to compete in the Out-Sourcing Inc Royal Charity Polo Cup 2024 at Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park.

This event aims to raise funds for causes that William and the Princess of Wales are passionate about supporting, as noted by Kensington Palace. It will be the 13th time William has played in this match, which is expected to raise £1 million this year, adding to the cumulative £13 million raised by the cup over the years. Eleven charities and organizations will benefit, including the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Prince William's visit to RAF valley

Prince William recently made a personal visit to the place he had worked before tying the knot with Kate Middleton. The No. 4 Flying Training School is located at RAF Valley, the only Royal Air Force station in Wales. The mission of this school is to train the next generation of fighter pilots and provide aircrew for operations in the mountains and on the seas around the world.

Prince William visited the RAF Valley and had meetings with staff members to learn more about their daily lives and operations. As the second-largest employer on the island, it was significant for the Prince to connect with the families of those stationed there.

He visited the fire and rescue station as part of his visit, where he engaged in a simulated fire response exercise and spoke with crew members. He used a water pump in the fire truck's passenger seat to assist in putting out the makeshift fire.

Before presenting the esteemed Prince of Wales Award, he also spent time with trainees, flight instructors, and engineers. This annual honor is given to the No. 4's top Qualified Flying Instructor, and Flight Lieutenant Jake Fleming is the recipient this year.

Prince William met members of the RAF Mountain Rescue Service in an important meeting. The service provides ongoing search and rescue support, aircraft post-crash and incident management, and medical aid in mountainous areas. He learned about the team's experiences in the community offering life-saving assistance.

