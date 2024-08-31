Princess Diana's Bodyguard Points Out Security Mistakes On Her 27th Death Anniversary; Check Details Here

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Princess Diana passed away on August 31, 1997, in a fatal car crash that took place in Paris. Over the years, the theories have suggested that the car ramped into the edge of the tunnel while escaping the media and photographers, who were chasing the former Princess of Wales.

After almost three decades, Diana’s bodyguard, Ken Wharfe, who stayed with the princess for nearly six years, opened up about the security glitches that reportedly led to the loss of the public figure.

In conversation with The Sun, Wharfe stated that the princess would have been alive if the car had been driven by Dodi Fayed’s personal assistant instead of Paul, who was highly intoxicated.

Dodi and the Princess Diana were allegedly in a relationship after the latter divorced from the then-Prince Charles. Dodi and the former Duchess of Cornwell were traveling together on the night of the accident, which caused the deaths of the duo.

Further in the conversation, Diana’s bodyguard revealed that another mistake made that night was to not inform the local police about the situation, who could have handled the media situation well.

Moreover, he pointed out that instead of treating the paparazzi as enemies, it would have been better to analyze the surroundings and then take any further decisions.

Wharfe claimed that Queen Elizabeth had asked the princess to have the Scotland Yard’s security with herself. However, the former Spencer did not take up the protection, which could have prevented the accident altogether.

The bodyguard also shared that he had a word with the princess over her safety, but just weeks after their conversation, Diana dismissed her security, which led to her breathing last at the age of 36.

At the time of the former Princess of Wales’ accident, her sons were with King Charles at the Balmoral Castle.

Prince William and Prince Harry were 15 and 12, respectively, when they walked behind their mother’s coffin. As for the future monarch, the sources close to him revealed that Charles was dug into grief, as though his marriage with the princess didn’t work out, he felt quite affection for her.

