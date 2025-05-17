Reese Witherspoon's Ex Ryan Phillippe Begs Actress to Help Mend His Relationship With Estranged Daughter: Report

Reese Witherspoon’s ex, Ryan Phillippe, is allegedly reaching out to the actress to get him in contact with his estranged daughter, Ava. The Your Place or Mine star and Ava share a good bond, but it isn’t the same for the actor. The Lincoln Lawyer star and Witherspoon share two kids from their relationship. The things, however, did not work out and the former couple split in 2006.

While the exes have been on civil terms since the breakup, their daughter has completely shut her father off after Phillippe made an out-of-court settlement in a domestic abuse case.

Previously in conversation with the media portal, the actor opened up about his equation with The Morning Show star. He said, "We were always united in support of them. They're both adults, but she and I have a friendship, and we still have calls about various things in their lives."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Phillippe has not been in contact with his daughter for several years now. A source close to the celebrities revealed, "Ava shut him out after he settled the claims out of court.” They further explained, "She started to see him differently—he wasn't this kind of hero who worshipped her anymore."

Meanwhile, the reports suggested that Ava’s decision to stay away from her father also came from her personal relationships. An insider shared, "She has girlfriends who've gone through terrible situations, some even worse, and she's seen how much it can break someone. She has zero tolerance for it, and Ryan did very little to change her mind."

Despite being in a no-contact situation, Phillippe has not lost hope and is trying to get in touch with his daughter again through Witherspoon.

