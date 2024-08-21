Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga are giving their all to their insane Joker characters. The 38-year-old Gaga plays Harley Quinn, also known as Harleen Lee Quinzel, an obsessed asylum inmate in Joker: Folie à Deux, the follow-up to 2019's smash blockbuster Joker.

Phoenix is back in the role of Arthur Fleck, who is currently in the death penalty and involved in a dark romance with Lee. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see Phoenix and Gaga lighting up the screens with their chemistry.

In an interview with Variety, director Todd Phillips revealed that while both actors took their parts seriously, Gaga occasionally stayed more in character than Phoenix. Phoenix won an Oscar for Best Actor for the first film.

The director says, “I don’t even really know what Method means. Does he take it seriously? Does she take it seriously? Hell yeah. But he doesn’t stay in character 24 hours a day. With her, I’d say she does a lot more of that than he does." Phillps says as a director, he's in favor of whatever it takes to get them to the place they need to be.

The plot of Joker revolves around Arthur's transition from a struggling Gotham City comedian to a villainous figure after losing hope in life. He is shown talking with a social worker while being held captive at Arkham Asylum after the movie.

Although the Joker 2 plot is under wraps, however, the first trailer features Arthur and Harley's first encounter in Arkham Asylum. But in this version, Harley is not Arthur's psychiatrist at the asylum; rather, she is a fellow prisoner.

The film will reportedly center on the events that followed Arthur Fleck, as Joker,'s cold-blooded murder of Murray Franklin, the well-liked talk show presenter in Gotham City. Joker from 2019 brought in $1 billion at the box office worldwide.

Joker: Folie à Deux will release in theaters on October 4.

