'She's A Hero Of Mine... ': Taylor Swift Dedicates Clara Bow To Stevie Nicks During Final Eras Tour Show Dublin

Taylor Swift dedicated a heartfelt rendition of Clara Bow to Stevie Nicks at her third Eras Tour show in Dublin on Sunday, June 30 as per PEOPLE. This special dedication capped off Swift's performances at Dublin's Aviva Stadium.

Before singing Clara Bow, Swift expressed her feelings about Nicks, saying, “She's a hero of mine and also someone that I can tell her any secret and she'd never tell anybody. She's really helped me through so much over the years. I'm talking about Stevie Nicks.”

Taylor Swift references Stevie Nicks as an It Girl of her time

In Clara Bow, Swift, a 14-time Grammy winner, refers to Nicks as an It Girl of her time, much like Clara Bow was in the 1920s: "You look like Stevie Nicks, in '75, the hair and lips," Swift sang. "Crowd goes wild at her fingertips, half moonshine, a full eclipse." The audience reacted enthusiastically to the tribute.

Swift also performed You're On Your Own, Kid, which Nicks said helped her deal with the death of Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie in November 2022. Nicks' connection to Swift's music was made clear when she wrote a poem for the written prologue of The Tortured Poets Department album in August 2023.

Travis Kelce's surprise appearance in Dublin

The Dublin shows drew not only fans but also celebrities. Travis Kelce and Julia Roberts were spotted chatting in the VIP tent at the June 30 concert. Kelce had traveled from a wedding in California the night before to see Swift perform. He has previously attended Eras Tour shows in Kansas City, Buenos Aires, Sydney, Singapore, and London to support his girlfriend Swift.

Kelce made a memorable appearance onstage with Swift during her June 23 show in London. He appeared in the I Can Do It With A Broken Heart skit, carrying Swift to a red couch to change costumes. Swift later expressed her excitement, saying she was "still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav's Eras Tour debut."

Warm welcome from U2 and upcoming shows

Swift received a warm welcome when she arrived in Dublin for her June 28-June 30 shows. U2, one of Ireland's most popular musical groups, sent her a handwritten note along with a floral arrangement. The note signed by Bono, the Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. said, “Welcome back to our hometown… leave some of it standing?!!!!”

Following her Dublin performances, Swift will play three shows in Amsterdam in early July.

