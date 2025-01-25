Taylor Swift Fans Left in Frenzy As Reputation And Debut Disappears From Spotify; Sparks Taylor’s Version Theories

Taylor Swift's self-titled debut album and her 2017 hit album Reputation disappeared from Spotify, leaving her fans in a frenzy! That's because the Swifties took it as an indication that the pop star might soon be dropping the re-released versions of these albums.

The Cruel Summer hitmaker has been teasing Reputation: Taylor's Version! During her appearance at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, she donned a yellow and black plaid look accessorized with long, leather fingerless gloves and thigh-high leather boots.

Fans began to speculate that the pop star was signaling a return to her Reputation era. Moreover, it's one of the most anticipated re-recorded albums since she released her first four — Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version) in 2021, Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and 1989 (Taylor's Version) in 2023.

The possible Spotify Easter eggs surfaced suspiciously close to the 2025 Grammys. Since the pop star — one of the nominees this year — has a history of making professional announcements during her acceptance speeches, she could announce the re-release of Reputation and her debut album.

At last year's Music Academy Award ceremony, Swift took the stage to accept her award and announce the release date of her secret album, The Tortured Poet's Department. This was a huge shocker, considering she had been on the Eras Tour nonstop.

Speaking to Time magazine about her re-recorded albums, the singer compared it to "collecting horcruxes," referring to a magical object mentioned in the Harry Potter series. "I'm collecting infinity stones. Gandalf's voice is in my head every time I put out a new one. For me, it is a movie now," she added at the time.

Swift has been nominated in some of the major categories at this year's Grammys, including Best Album, Song, Record, Pop Vocal Album, Music Video, and Pop Duo/Group Performance for her and Gracie Abrams's song, Us.