The Bold and the Beautiful May 12 Episode Recap: Liam Gets Into Emotional Confrontation With Hope and Bill

The Bold and the Beautiful May 12 episode featured Liam’s emotional confrontation with Hope and Bill. Liam first met with Bill at the Il Giardino and the latter immediately apologized to his son for being too harsh and for all the awful things he said.

Liam quickly forgave his father, then asked him to prepare for a bombshell of news. Unfortunately their chat was interrupted by Sheila, who stopped by to sing praises of Bill for doing the “good” deed by letting Luna out of the prison.

When she finally left the father-son duo alone, Liam changed his mind about telling Bill the truth. He instead expressed gratitude for being a great father and standing by him during tough times. The conversation ended with both moving to tears.

At the Logan estate, Steffy continued to console Hope, who still reeling from the fact that Liam’s days are numbered. Hope wants to consult other doctors about his inoperable brain tumor. She insisted on fighting for his life for as long as they could.

The two women, who have been feuding for a while, decide to put their differences aside and show a strong front in the face of adversity. If not for them then for Liam and the daughters they both share with him.

Steffy left the estate, and Liam entered. Hope immediately started sobbing upon seeing him and apologized for the times she’s wronged him. She insisted that his love had a profound influence on her and changed her life for the better.

Elsewhere, Luna kept begging Finn for attention. The latter has been doing his best to treat Liam and has a lot going on in his mind. But when he shut Luna down, she obviously thought it was because of Steffy.

Will Luna take a drastic step to remove Steffy from the picture? Stay tuned!