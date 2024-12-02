The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Carter Walton Defy Ridge Forrester’s Ultimatum?

Monday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful promises intense confrontations and escalating tensions as Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) delivers an ultimatum to Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor). With relationships and careers on the line, Carter faces a critical choice that could forever change his future.

Ridge Forrester is determined to protect his family’s interests and believes the first step is convincing Carter to abandon Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and scrap the LLC papers. Ridge, echoing Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) suspicions, accuses Hope of manipulating Carter and offers him a chance to redeem himself. However, the deal feels more like an ultimatum: if Carter doesn’t comply, his career and reputation could be at risk.

Despite Ridge’s threats, Carter remains steadfast. He has no intention of turning his back on Hope, whom he has genuinely fallen for. Carter views Ridge’s demands as another example of the Forresters unfairly blaming the Logans for their problems. He plans to move forward with the takeover, believing it is the right choice both professionally and personally.

Meanwhile, Steffy and Ridge grow increasingly furious as they realize their control over the situation is slipping. Ridge places his trust in Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) to find a loophole and block Carter’s plans, but Justin may struggle to deliver results. As the LLC papers are filed, it becomes clear that Carter is serious about challenging the Forrester legacy.

This development leaves Steffy and Ridge, along with Eric Forrester (John McCook), grappling with their next move. The corporate conflict escalates, setting the stage for even more office drama and family strife in the coming episodes.

As Carter stands firm against Ridge’s ultimatum, the lines between loyalty, love, and ambition blur. The Bold and the Beautiful promises more twists as the Forresters confront the fallout of Carter’s decisions. With relationships and legacies at stake, the question remains: how far will Ridge and Steffy go to protect their family’s empire, and can Carter and Hope withstand the storm ahead?

