The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Taylor’s Lies Keep Steffy in the Dark About Her Health?

On Tuesday, September 24, The Bold and the Beautiful brings a tense episode as Taylor Hayes (Rebecca Budig) continues to conceal her critical heart condition. Despite Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) suspicions, Taylor remains determined to keep her diagnosis a secret, leading her to tell more lies. Meanwhile, Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) provides cryptic hints to John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan), potentially exposing the truth.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Highlights

Steffy returns home to find Taylor in tears and immediately offers her support, urging her mother to confide in her. While Steffy would undoubtedly stand by Taylor if she knew about her heart failure, Taylor has made it clear that she doesn’t want anyone else, including her family, to know—at least for now. Though Taylor previously confided in Li, she is adamant about keeping this devastating secret from Steffy and the rest of her loved ones.

In Tuesday’s episode, Taylor will lie to Steffy, hiding the real reason behind her tears. Rather than revealing her worsening health, Taylor might pretend they are happy tears, grateful for the time she gets to spend with her family. Alternatively, she may express regret over not focusing more on family in the past, steering the conversation away from her condition. Despite Steffy’s growing suspicions that Taylor is holding something back, Taylor will reassure her daughter that there’s nothing to worry about, sharing a heartfelt embrace.

Meanwhile, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will update Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) on his recent vow to Steffy. He promised to talk to Taylor and encourage her to stay in Los Angeles, and Ridge will ask for Brooke’s thoughts. Brooke, who recently expressed hope for a genuine friendship with Taylor, will likely support the idea of Taylor sticking around.

At the hospital, Li engages in a puzzling conversation with Finn, hinting at a patient who wants to keep her family in the dark about some grim news. Though Li doesn’t reveal Taylor’s secret directly, her subtle hints could lead Finn to suspect something is amiss. If Li isn’t careful, her cryptic clues might unintentionally lead Finn to uncover Taylor’s health crisis.

As Taylor’s secret teeters on the edge of exposure, the lies she’s telling to protect her family may soon unravel. With Finn picking up on Li’s hints and Steffy growing more suspicious, it’s only a matter of time before Taylor’s health battle is revealed. Tune in to The Bold and the Beautiful to see who will uncover Taylor’s shocking truth next.

