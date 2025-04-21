The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 2: Pedro Pascal REACTS to Joel's Death Scene, ‘I’m in Active Denial’

After the audience witnessed Joel’s (played by Pedro Pascal) death in episode 2 of The Last of Us season 2, it's only natural to assume that fans will need some time to heal. Many may have seen this coming, as the same event occurred in the video game the show is based on.

It also seems Pascal was aware that his time on the show was limited. While speaking about the topic, the actor told Entertainment Weekly that it wasn’t as if they had informed him his character would be killed off at the start of season 2.

Pascal continued, “But it was always an understanding that it would stay true to the source material in a specific way, and that the, let’s say, practical and exclusive obligation would be for season 1. It was just a matter of how and when.”

The Gladiator II star further told the publication, “I’m in active denial.” He also spoke about finding himself slipping into denial that anything is "over." The actor shared that he knows he is “bonded” forever to many members of the experience, and although he will continue to see them, it will be under different circumstances—never again as Joel in The Last of Us.

The performer admitted that he doesn’t spend much time thinking about it because it makes him “sad.”

Joel was a pivotal part of the show and played a key role in the life of Ellie, portrayed by Bella Ramsey . His death leaves fans with major anticipation, eager to see what Ellie does next in the storyline following the tragic event.

For the uninitiated, Joel was killed by none other than Abby, played by Kaitlyn Dever, who sought revenge after he murdered her father in season 1.

