The Last of Us Star Bella Ramsey Reveals Question She’s ‘Sick’ Of Being Asked: ‘Got Nothing To Say...’

It is a given that the actors are usually subjected to a common question during the press tour of the venture in which they have starred. The same has happened with The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey, who expressed being “sick” of being asked one particular question.

Ramsey revealed to iHeart Radio the question that she is repeatedly asked. The actress stated that she has been on a three-week press tour and the most common question she’s asked was that her character, Ellie, was 14 years old in the first season, and she’s now 19, which makes it a five-year age gap, so how did Ramsey “prepare” to portray an older version of Ellie in season 2?

Advertisement

Ramsey told the outlet that she and Ellie have “grown up” and that there wasn't anything to tell. Ramsey added, “I’ve got nothing to say to you.”

The HBO show star continued that she was going to get asked that question probably each day for the next few weeks. She continued, “So, no offense to everyone asking that question, but that’s the question I am a little bit sick of.”

In the interest of assisting with answering the question, the actress trained for months leading up to the new season, which also included jiu-jitsu, boxing, and weightlifting, per The Hollywood Report’s article.

The audience’s excitement to see Ramsey and her co-star from the show, Pedro Pascal, onscreen again after the debut season aired in 2023 truly elevated.

For the unversed, the latest season premiered on April 13, 2025. The rest of the episodes will be released on Sundays until May 25, 2025.

Advertisement

Apart from Ramsey and Pascal, the venture also stars Isabela Merced, Gabriel Luna, Ariela Barer, Rutina Wesley, and many others.

The audience can catch The Last of Us seasons 1 and 2 on MAX.

ALSO READ: Has Hugh Jackman Picked a Side in Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni Feud? Wolverine Star's Latest Jab at Ryan Reynolds Hints at Apparent Fallout