The Penguin Star Cristin Milioti Teases Sofia Falcone And Catwoman Team-Up In The Batman Sequel: 'It's My Wildest Hope'

Cristin Milioti is keen to see how Sofia Falcone may interact with Catwoman, a possibility that was teased in the exciting finale of HBO's The Penguin Season 1. In a recent interview, Milioti discussed her feelings about Sofia possibly cooperating with none other than Selina Kyle after receiving a letter from her while being locked up in Arkham Asylum by the end of the series.

During the final episode, Milioti's Sofia Falcone manages to escape the events of The Penguin, but it is apparent that she doesn’t have it easy since Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell) has made solid arrangements to put her back in Arkham. However, a letter from her half-sister Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz) seems to inject some semblance of optimism into Sofia's life, despite its miserable setting.

Although the specifics of what is in the letter are unknown, Sofia’s consent to reading the letter implies that Catwoman is likely planning how to assist Falcone during her confinement. Speaking about the potential team-up of the baddie duo, Milioti told The Direct, "I mean, it's my wildest hope that I get to revisit her because I've loved this role so immensely."

She added, "It's like one of my favorite things I've ever gotten to do, and I'm just obsessed with her. And I think if [Sofia and Selina Kyle] were united, we would just really tear sh*t up."

When Milioti was posed with the question of whether Sofia could work with Batman to eliminate Oz Cobb or go with Oz against Batman, she offered a somewhat radical alternative. The Modern Love star said, "I think I would team up with Selena against all of them, yeah? Like, I think we can handle it."

Showrunner Lauren LeFranc spoke more about the reason for this letter, stating the fact that Sofia had been neglected and had been made to feel like an outcast among her family through most of her struggles. She observed that Selina’s letter helped her lose that perspective, as it is possible that Sofia would not be entirely isolated after all.

LeFranc said as Oz rose to the top, Sophia met a tragic ending which is why she wanted her to have a little bit of hope. As a result of that letter, this new relationship would bring about the prospect of a family bonding for Sofia Falcone and greater expectations. HBO's The Penguin stars Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb, Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, Rhenzy Feliz as Victor Aguilar, Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni, Scott Cohen as Luca Falcone, and more.

