Throwback: When Paul Mescal Claimed He'd Be in a 'Bad Spot' If Gladiator 2 Makes Him a Household Name; 'More People Will Stop You...'

As every project is added to Paul Mescal's filmography, his fame continues to rise. Many fans were excited to learn that the actor would star in Gladiator 2, so it was natural to anticipate that this role would further elevate his popularity. During an interview, the actor spoke about the potential impact the project might have on his fame.

In January of this year, when asked about the possibility of his fame increasing due to the Gladiator sequel during a conversation with The Times UK, Mescal admitted that he wasn’t sure what the difference would be.

He continued by questioning, “Maybe that’s naive? Is it just that more people will stop you in the street?” He went on to express that he would feel profoundly “depressed” if that were the case and hoped it was not true.

He further shared that he would have an answer to this next year, explaining that if the film impacted him in the way he feared, he would find himself in a “bad spot.” Mescal stated that, in such a case, he might have to move on and do an “obtuse play” that no one wanted to watch.

The Normal People star emphasized that he takes acting seriously and has not pursued this profession for the sake of popularity. He also expressed his frustration with the idea that social media followers play a role in casting decisions, calling it baffling.

He questioned, “What are they doing it for?” and admitted that the trend scared him, adding that acting should not be reduced to the number of Instagram followers one has. Mescal also criticized the way people have increasingly referred to TV shows and movies as “content.” He described “content” as a “filthy word,” passionately stating, “It’s not ‘content,’ it’s fu****g work.”

The All of Us Strangers actor clarified that he wasn’t trying to be “snobby,” but he believed there were two parallel industries. He explained, “One works with a lack of care and artistic integrity. Go nuts, make stuff with Instagram followers as a factor, whatever…”

Mescal continued, “But the other is what’s always been there—the craft of filmmaking, directing, lighting, and production design. That’s what keeps artists alive. And audiences want to be challenged.”

