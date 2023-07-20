Best-miniseries-on-netflix

In recent years, miniseries have soared in popularity, thanks to streaming networks like Netflix. These bite-sized TV shows offer a refreshing break from long-running series, providing quick and captivating content in just a few viewing sessions. With Netflix leading the pack, their original miniseries have garnered widespread acclaim, captivating audiences and critics alike. From the riveting chess drama of "The Queen's Gambit" to the spine-chilling scares of "The Haunting of Hill House," Netflix's limited series have become cultural phenomena, boasting impressive ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. Get ready to be engrossed in these must-watch mystery miniseries on Netflix!







1. Maniac (2018)

Genre: Dark comedy

Dark comedy Star Cast: Jonah Hill, Emma Stone, Sonoya Mizuno, Justin Theroux, Sally Field, Kathleen Choe, Danny Hoch, Allyce Beasley.

Jonah Hill, Emma Stone, Sonoya Mizuno, Justin Theroux, Sally Field, Kathleen Choe, Danny Hoch, Allyce Beasley. Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga

Cary Joji Fukunaga Writer: Cary Joji Fukunaga, Patrick Somerville

Cary Joji Fukunaga, Patrick Somerville Run time: 1 season

1 season Year of release: 2018

2018 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 7.7/10

Oscar-winner Emma Stone and Oscar-nominee Jonah Hill star in Cary Fukunaga's 2018 Netflix miniseries, Maniac. It's a daring and trippy journey of two troubled strangers who join a drug trial to cure their mental problems. But things don't go as planned. Critics loved its originality, brilliant performances, and bold take on mental health. The visual style and screenplay earned well-deserved acclaim. Though underrated, Maniac is a must-watch, a mind-bending ride worth your time.







2. Evil Genius

Genre: True crime

True crime Star Cast: Trey Borzillieri, Jerry Clark, Jason Wick, Lamont King

Trey Borzillieri, Jerry Clark, Jason Wick, Lamont King Director: Barbara Schroeder

Barbara Schroeder Writer: Catherine Jinks

Catherine Jinks Run time: 1 season

1 season Year of release: 2018

2018 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Witness the unbelievable yet true story of the pizza bomber heist. A delivery guy attempts to rob a bank with a bomb strapped around his neck, claiming it's all part of a treasure hunt. But things take an unexpected turn when the police step in. The investigation that follows is nothing short of extraordinary, brought to you by the brilliant Duplass brothers. Get ready for a tight 4-episode thrill ride, packed with terror and intrigue. It's the perfect follow-up to their hit True-crime series, Wild Wild Country, only on Netflix!





3. Midnight Mass (2021)

Genre: Horror

Horror Star Cast: Kate Siegel, Zach Gilford, Kristin Lehman, Samantha Sloyan, Igby Rigney, Rahul Kohli, Annarah Cymone, Annabeth Gish.

Kate Siegel, Zach Gilford, Kristin Lehman, Samantha Sloyan, Igby Rigney, Rahul Kohli, Annarah Cymone, Annabeth Gish. Director: Mike Flanagan

Mike Flanagan Writer: Mike Flanagan, James Flanagan, Dani Parker, Elan Gale, Jeff Howard

Mike Flanagan, James Flanagan, Dani Parker, Elan Gale, Jeff Howard No of episode: 7

7 Year of release: 2021

2021 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 7.7/10

Mike Flanagan's 2021 masterpiece, Midnight Mass, is a captivating horror series. The story follows a young man recently released from prison, returning to his hometown for a fresh start. As he arrives, a charismatic priest joins the community, aiming to restore faith while mysterious events unfold. Critics praised Midnight Mass for its haunting tone and exploration of themes like grief and guilt. Hamish Linklater's portrayal of the enigmatic priest was particularly applauded. This Netflix gem solidifies Flanagan's position as one of the streaming giant's top talents.

4. The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020)

Genre: Drama

Drama Star Cast: Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Amelia Eve, T'Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Tahirah Sharif, Amelie Bea Smith, Henry Thomas.

Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Amelia Eve, T'Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Tahirah Sharif, Amelie Bea Smith, Henry Thomas. Director: Mike Flanagan

Mike Flanagan Writer: Mike Flanagan, Henry James

Mike Flanagan, Henry James Run time: 1 season

1 season Year of release: 2020

2020 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 7.4/10

In the second installment of Flanagan's Haunting anthology, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Victoria Pedretti takes the lead as Dani, a young au pair working for an English family. As she suspects the children are being possessed by dangerous supernatural forces, chilling terror unfolds. While the series received positive reviews from critics, it was considered slightly inferior to its predecessor. Nonetheless, it remains a unique and eerie adaptation of Henry James' novella, The Turn of the Screw. Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, and newcomer T'Nia Miller deliver standout performances, adding to the show's captivating atmosphere.

5. From Scratch (2022)

Genre: Drama

Drama Star Cast: Zoe Saldana, Eugenio Mastrandrea, Danielle Deadwyler, Judith Scott, Kellita Smith, Lucia Sardo, Paride Benassai, Roberta Rigano.

Zoe Saldana, Eugenio Mastrandrea, Danielle Deadwyler, Judith Scott, Kellita Smith, Lucia Sardo, Paride Benassai, Roberta Rigano. Director: Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana Writer: Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana Run time: 1 season

1 season Year of release: 2022

2022 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 7.9/10

In the 2022 limited series "From Scratch," Zoë Saldaña shines as Amy Wheeler, an American student in Italy who falls for an Italian chef. Their romance faces unexpected health challenges that draw them closer together.

From Scratch captivates with Saldaña's charm, confidence, and sizzling chemistry with co-star Eugenio Mastrandrea. The stunning Italian scenery and heartfelt exploration of love and tragedy make it a surprising hit, earning critical acclaim and praise for Saldaña's stellar performance.







6. Stay Close (2021)

Genre: Thriller

Thriller Star Cast: Cush Jumbo, Richard Armitage, Daniel Francis, Jo Joyner, Bethany Antonia, Sarah Parish, James Nesbitt, Hyoie O'Grady.

Cush Jumbo, Richard Armitage, Daniel Francis, Jo Joyner, Bethany Antonia, Sarah Parish, James Nesbitt, Hyoie O'Grady. Director: Daniel O'Hara

Daniel O'Hara Writer: Harlan Coben

Harlan Coben Run time: 1 season

1 season Year of release: 2021

2021 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 6.9/10

Stay Close is a British mystery miniseries on Netflix starring Cush Jumbo, James Nesbitt, and Richard Armitage. It's based on Harlan Cobel's book with the same title. The show follows three people whose lives intersect after a man goes missing: a suburban housewife with a mysterious past, a troubled paparazzi, and a determined police detective. Critics loved it! They praised the amazing performances of the cast and the show's intense and eerie atmosphere. Viewers found it super binge-worthy and worth watching again!







7. Lost Ollie (2022)

Genre: Adventure fiction

Adventure fiction Star Cast: Jake Johnson, Gina Rodriguez, Kesler Talbot, Jonathan Groff, Tim Blake Nelson, Mary J. Blige, BJ Harrison, Everett Andres.

Jake Johnson, Gina Rodriguez, Kesler Talbot, Jonathan Groff, Tim Blake Nelson, Mary J. Blige, BJ Harrison, Everett Andres. Director: Peter Ramsey

Peter Ramsey Writer: Shannon Tindle

Shannon Tindle Run time: Season 1

Season 1 Year of release: 2022

2022 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Lost Ollie is a delightful miniseries about a toy rabbit named Ollie who wakes up in an antique shop's Lost and Found section. With only a few memories of his past, Ollie sets out on a journey to find his owner, a kid named Billy. Jonathan Groff voices Ollie, alongside Mary J. Blige and Tim Blake Nelson.

Critics loved the four-episode miniseries! The plot and animation were praised and often compared favorably to Pixar's beloved Toy Story. Lost Ollie also impressed viewers with its handling of adult issues, although some felt it might be too mature for younger audiences.





8. The Haunting of Hill House (2018)

Genre: Horror

Horror Star Cast: Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Henry Thomas, Elizabeth Reaser, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, Victoria Pedretti, Lulu Wilson.

Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Henry Thomas, Elizabeth Reaser, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, Victoria Pedretti, Lulu Wilson. Director: Mike Flanagan

Mike Flanagan Writer: Mike Flanagan

Mike Flanagan Run time: Season 1

Season 1 Year of release: 2018

2018 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 8.6/10

Mike Flanagan's first Netflix project was the terrifying "The Haunting of Hill House." It's based on Shirley Jackson's horror novel and tells the story of the Crain family's experiences in the haunted Hill House, using two timelines. The show received widespread praise from critics for Flanagan's direction and its dark, intricate storytelling. The cast, especially Victoria Pedretti and Carla Gugino, earned rave reviews, with many believing Gugino deserved an Emmy nomination.







9. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (2023)

Genre: Historical drama

Historical drama Star Cast: India Amarteifio, Adjoa Andoh, Michelle Fairley, Ruth Gemmell, Corey Mylchreest, Golda Rosheuvel, Arsema Thomas, Sam Clemmett.

India Amarteifio, Adjoa Andoh, Michelle Fairley, Ruth Gemmell, Corey Mylchreest, Golda Rosheuvel, Arsema Thomas, Sam Clemmett. Director: Tom Verica

Tom Verica Writer: Tom Verica

Tom Verica Run time: Season 1

Season 1 Year of release: 2023

2023 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 7.3/10

Bridgerton became one of Netflix's biggest hits, solidifying its position in the entertainment industry. To build on its success, Netflix released its first spin-off this year called "Queen Charlotte." The show revolves around the titular character's marriage with a young King George, showcasing their passionate romance that shook English high society.

"Queen Charlotte" pleasantly surprised critics and audiences alike, earning praise as one of the best shows in early 2023. India Amarteifio, the series star, received fantastic reviews, and fans loved the romantic elements, making it a perfect companion to the Bridgerton brand.

10. Maid (2021)

Genre: Drama

Drama Star Cast: John Wells, Molly Smith Metzler, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Erin Jontow, Brett Hedblom, Stephanie Land.

John Wells, Molly Smith Metzler, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Erin Jontow, Brett Hedblom, Stephanie Land. Director: Molly Smith Metzler

Molly Smith Metzler Writer: Molly Smith Metzler

Molly Smith Metzler Run time: 1 season

1 season Year of release: 2021

2021 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 8.4/10

Margaret Qualley became a star through her outstanding performance in the 2021 miniseries Maid. The show is based on Stephanie Land's memoir and follows a young mother who escapes an abusive relationship and works as a house cleaner to support her baby daughter.

Critics loved Maid, considering it one of the best miniseries on Netflix. Margaret Qualley's acting received widespread praise, earning her Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG award nominations. The show's writing and its powerful yet uplifting message were appreciated by both critics and audiences.







11. Transatlantic (2023)

Genre: Drama

Drama Star Cast: Gillian Jacobs, Lucas Englander, Cory Michael Smith, Corey Stoll, Ralph Amoussou, Deleila Piasko, Amit Rahav, Grégory Montel.

Gillian Jacobs, Lucas Englander, Cory Michael Smith, Corey Stoll, Ralph Amoussou, Deleila Piasko, Amit Rahav, Grégory Montel. Director: Stéphanie Chuat

Stéphanie Chuat Writer: Stéphanie Chuat

Stéphanie Chuat Run time: 1 Season

1 Season Year of release: 2023

2023 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 6.5/10

Gillian Jacobs leads an ensemble cast in the limited series Transatlantic on Netflix. The story follows a journalist in Nazi-occupied France who helps refugees through the Emergency Rescue Committee. The show brings this real-life tale to life with an engaging and stylish adaptation. Despite positive reviews and a talented cast, Transatlantic didn't receive the attention it deserved on Netflix, likely due to the abundance of other content available. However, fans can still find and enjoy it while exploring the streaming service's library.







12. Unorthodox (2020)

Genre: Drama

Drama Star Cast: Shira Haas, Amit Rahav, Jeff Wilbusch, Alex Reid, Ronit Asheri, Delia Mayer, Dina Doron, David Mandelbaum.

Shira Haas, Amit Rahav, Jeff Wilbusch, Alex Reid, Ronit Asheri, Delia Mayer, Dina Doron, David Mandelbaum. Director: Maria Schrader

Maria Schrader Writer: Maria Schrader

Maria Schrader Run time: Season 1

Season 1 Year of release: 2020

2020 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 8/10

Shira Haas, like Qualley, gained fame through a Netflix miniseries. "Unorthodox," inspired by Deborah Feldman's autobiography, follows Esty Shapiro's escape from an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community to Berlin. Pregnant and on the run, her husband and cousin seek to bring her back.

Critics universally acclaimed "Unorthodox," praising Haas' remarkable performance with Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. The show's adaptation was well-received, but its portrayal of Hasidic Jews sparked debate among Jewish commentators.

13. The Queen's Gambit (2020)

Genre: Drama

Drama Star Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Marielle Heller, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Moses Ingram, Harry Melling

Anya Taylor-Joy, Marielle Heller, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Moses Ingram, Harry Melling Director: Scott Frank

Scott Frank Writer: Scott Frank

Scott Frank Run time: 1 season

1 season Year of release: 2020

2020 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 8.6/10

Anya Taylor-Joy was already famous, but "The Queen's Gambit" made her a global sensation. The miniseries follows fictional chess prodigy Beth Harmon, dealing with addiction as her career soars.

"The Queen's Gambit" became a Netflix flagship, earning unanimous acclaim. Anya's performance won Golden Globe, Critics Choice, SAG Awards, and an Emmy nomination. The show's production, writing, and supporting cast also received universal praise and won the 2021 Emmy for Outstanding Limited Series.





14. Beef (2023)

Genre: Dark comedy

Dark comedy Star Cast: Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Joseph Lee, Young Mazino, Remy Holt, David Choe, Patti Yasutake, Ashley Park.

Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Joseph Lee, Young Mazino, Remy Holt, David Choe, Patti Yasutake, Ashley Park. Director: Lee Sung Jin

Lee Sung Jin Writer: Lee Sung Jin

Lee Sung Jin Run time: Season 1

Season 1 Year of release: 2023

2023 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Steven Yeun and Ali Wong team up in the dark comedy miniseries "Beef" on Netflix. It follows the chaotic lives of two strangers entangled in an escalating feud after a road rage incident. With rave reviews and a stellar cast including Young Mazino and Patti Yasutake, "Beef" has become one of Netflix's biggest hits in 2023. Audiences and critics alike love its humor, clever screenplay, and the standout performances of Yeun and Wong.

15. Unbelievable (2019)

Genre: True Crime

True Crime Star Cast: Kaitlyn Dever, Toni Collette, Merritt Wever, Blake Ellis, Dale Dickey, Liza Lapira, Kai Lennox, Omar Maskati.

Kaitlyn Dever, Toni Collette, Merritt Wever, Blake Ellis, Dale Dickey, Liza Lapira, Kai Lennox, Omar Maskati. Director: Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon

Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon Writer: Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon

Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon Run time: Season 1

Season 1 Year of release: 2019

2019 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 8.4/10

Oscar-nominee and Emmy winner Toni Colette and Emmy winner Merritt Wever starred together in the 2019 true-crime miniseries Unbelievable. The show portrayed a series of sexual assaults that happened in Washington and Colorado from 2008 to 2011. It focused on Marie, a young woman accused of lying about being raped. However, two detectives started to suspect there was more to the story and began uncovering the shocking truth behind it.

Unbelievable received widespread praise from both critics and audiences. Colette and Wever's performances were highly acclaimed, and Katlyn Dever, who played Marie, was also recognized as one of the best performers of the 2019-2020 season. The show received several award nominations, with all three actresses earning mentions at the Golden Globe and Critics Choice awards.

