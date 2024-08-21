Victoria Beckham Gets Her Own Docuseries After Making VIRAL Appearance In David Beckham's Documentary? Find Out

Victoria Beckham is looking forward to starring in her own docu-series, which has been housed on Netflix. A singer and a fashion designer by profession, Beckham’s new untitled documentary will feature the raw side of her personality, while her friends and family members, too, will star in the project.

The Netflix series will also showcase the journey of Victoria from the initial days she gained fame as a band member of the Spice Girls to becoming a fashion icon amongst the audience.

While the title of the upcoming documentary series has not been unveiled yet, the logline of the series reads, “Her Posh Spice days may be behind her, but today Beckham is on a journey to build a fashion empire—and now, fans will be able to see the story behind it all.” Apart from the title, the makers have yet to reveal the director for the show. The docu-series was announced as part of the new slate of projects unveiled for the U.K. audience.

The critically acclaimed producers Nichola Howson and Julia Nottingham from Studio 99, hailed by David Beckham, have come on board to fund the series. In addition, the new series will also be produced by Dorothy St. Pictures.

The announcement of the Victoria Beckham-led docuseries made its way on the internet after the celebrity made a legendary appearance on her husband’s TV series, Beckham. The musician’s cameo in the show was one of the most talked about, following the ex-soccer star’s confession, where he claimed that his wife in no way was working class and, in fact, was dropped off at school in a limousine.

Meanwhile, the director of the Beckham series spilled the beans over the couple’s relationship. In his conversation with Variety then, Fisher Stevens said, “It hasn’t all been rosy with his relationship with Victoria. There’s constant controversy.”

He added, “Frankly, I was quite moved by their relationship at the end of the day and—after all they’ve been through—how much they love each other and how close they are.”

Further details on Victoria Beckham’s untitled docuseries will be rolled out by the creators soon.

