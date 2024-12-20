Wendy Williams Attends Son’s Graduation Amid Health Struggles

Wendy Williams, the iconic talk show host, stepped out for a rare public appearance to attend her son Kevin Hunter Jr.’s graduation from Florida International University (FIU). Despite battling frontotemporal dementia and other health issues, Williams shared an emotional moment with her family as she proudly witnessed her son’s academic achievement.

Arriving at the Steven J. Green School of International and Public Affairs in Miami, Williams used a red mobility scooter for support. She dazzled in a sparkly midnight blue gown, accessorized with Chanel shoes, a Louis Vuitton bag, and her signature bold red lip. Inside the venue, Williams was photographed smiling and clapping, visibly emotional as she cheered for her son.

Kevin Hunter Jr., 24, earned his Bachelor of Arts in Economics, having taken extra time to graduate due to caring for his ailing mother. Family members, including Williams’ 93-year-old father, Thomas Williams Sr., joined the celebration. The event was a bittersweet reminder of Williams’ personal struggles, with her legal guardian recently describing her as “permanently incapacitated.” Alongside dementia, she continues to face challenges related to Graves’ disease, lymphedema, and financial strain.

Despite these difficulties, Williams appeared determined to celebrate her son’s success. She was also seen recently in Fort Lauderdale, where she seemed upbeat while picking up food.

Wendy Williams’ emotional presence at her son’s graduation highlights her resilience and love for her family. As she continues to navigate her health battles, this milestone serves as a reminder of the joy and pride she finds in her son’s accomplishments.

