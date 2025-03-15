Wendy Williams Details Her Last Alcohol Relapse Amid Fighting For Guardianship Battle: ‘Yes, I Celebrated...'

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of substance abuse.

Wendy Williams has been an addict for a major part of her life, but it’s been a while since she opted for the path of sobriety. However, during her recent appearance on The View , the former talk show host candidly slid in a confession about breaking her sobriety.

She started by explaining her tumultuous “relationship” with substances over the years to host Alyssa Farah Griffin. “I have to tell you something. I am easily going on with my life alcohol-free for the rest of my life,” she admitted.

The Wendy Williams Show star continued the conversation, revealing that she did have a minor alcohol relapse in the summer of last year. She recalled flying from Connecticut to New York on July 18. “It was my birthday, July 18, and yes, I celebrated, you know what I’m saying?” Williams confessed.

Without giving further details, she navigated the topic and swore that she was done with alcohol for good. She appeared on the news show after acing her psych evaluation test amid her ongoing guardianship battle.

At the panel, she was joined by Ginalisa Monterroso, founder and president of Connect Care Advisory Group, which helps patients and caregivers navigate benefits. Speaking on the topic, Williams insisted that she was no longer in need of guardianship and denied the “incapacitation” claims.

“How dare they say I have incapacitation . I do not!” she fired in defense of legal guardian Sabrina E. Morrissey’s claims. She insisted that it was unfair for her guardian and the judge on her case to take over her life that she dedicated to doing “important” things.

The former presenter claimed that the aforementioned people don’t look or speak or act like her let alone try to be her. “They will never be me. I need them to get off my neck!” she said, referring to her guardian and the judge.