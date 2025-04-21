What Did Pope Francis Do Before Demise at 88? Last Twitter Post, Meeting With JD Vance and More

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Just 20 hours before his passing, Pope Francis shared a deeply personal message on Twitter to mark Easter Sunday. His final tweet read: "Christ is risen! These words capture the entire meaning of our existence, for we were not made for death but for life. #Easter" – Pope Francis (@Pontifex).

Despite ongoing health issues, the 88-year-old pontiff made a brief appearance in St. Peter's Square, seated in a wheelchair as per The Mirror. He greeted the crowd and shared a heartfelt Easter greeting: "Dear brothers and sisters, Happy Easter!" The rest of his 'Urbi et Orbi' address was published officially, where he said: "Jesus is not in the tomb, he is alive! Love has triumphed over hatred, light over darkness, and truth over falsehood."

Pope Francis used his final public message to urge peace in regions facing ongoing conflict. He spoke about the wars in Palestine, Ukraine, and Yemen, and also mentioned tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan. He shared his concern for violence in places like the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Myanmar, recently struck by an earthquake.

He shed light on the need for freedom of religion, thought, and expression, saying these are vital for lasting peace. “The risen Christ grant Ukraine, devastated by war, his Easter gift of peace,” he said, calling for efforts to build a just and lasting resolution.

On Easter Sunday, Pope Francis met briefly with U.S. Vice President JD Vance. The meeting lasted around 15 minutes. Vance thanked the Pope for seeing him, saying: “I know you have not been feeling great, but it’s good to see you in better health.” The Pope gifted Vance a set of rosary beads, a Vatican-crest tie, and three Kinder eggs for his children.

Vance later shared a tribute: “I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him.” He added, “I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill.”

The Pope passed away at 7:30 a.m. on Easter Monday. His official cause of death has not yet been confirmed, but it followed a five-week hospital stay due to double pneumonia. The Vatican said the Pope had chosen to rest on Saturday, declining an earlier meeting with Vance, and instead sent Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Archbishop Paul Gallagher to speak on his behalf.

