What Does Dafne Keen Think of Making a Return to MCU as X-23 After Deadpool & Wolverine? Learn Here

Dafne Keen has always mesmerized us since the time she played X-23 in the 2017 movie Logan. The actress recently reprised her role in Deadpool & Wolverine, tagging alongside her old on-screen father Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and the Merc with a Mouth, Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool.

However, fans still wish for more of her character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which, interestingly, happens to be a sentiment shared by Dafne Keen herself.

In a recent interview with Collider, the actress was asked if she would like to return to the action movie franchise playing her superhero character. To everyone's intrigue, the young actress enthusiastically responded, “100%.” Further expressing her excitement to the outlet, Dafne Keen also recalled the moment she received the phone call from Shawn Levy inviting her to play the character in his recent project.

“It was one of the greatest moments of my life. I dropped my phone in the bathtub. I was screaming. I got on a FaceTime with Shawn a couple of days later, and I just got to talk about Laura, which is like my favorite thing ever,” she explained.

Keen further went on to state that after playing X-23, also known as Laura, for the first time, she had been thinking about the character for years, adding that she always wanted to play her again.

Reflecting on the moment she received the call from the director, Keen described it as an exciting experience, which was made even more special by the opportunity to reunite with Hugh Jackman.

For those unversed, Dafne Keen appeared in the 2024 movie alongside other major actors. Her character, Laura, was shown as part of a team that included Jennifer Garner’s Elektra, Channing Tatum’s Gambit, and Wesley Snipes’ Blade.

While it has not been explicitly shown if X-23 died in the final battle, the multiverse offers many possibilities to bring her back into the story.