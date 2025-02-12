What Time Do ‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ Episodes 6-8 Release on Disney+? Here's All You Need To Know

The highly anticipated next batch of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episodes is set to premiere on February 12, 2025, exclusively on Disney+. Episodes 6 to 8, titled Duel with the Devil, Scorpion Rising, and Tangled Web, will be available to stream starting at 12 a.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST) / 3 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). Fans across the globe can expect the episodes to drop at different times based on their region, including early morning for European viewers and afternoon in parts of Asia.

As the series reaches its second half, the stakes continue to rise for Peter Parker. The latest episodes promise deeper character conflicts, intense action, and unexpected twists. One of the biggest developments involves Lonnie Lincoln’s descent into crime, which will take a darker turn as he becomes more entangled in the underworld. Additionally, fans can look forward to the introduction of Scorpion, one of Spider-Man’s most dangerous foes, who is set to play a major role moving forward.

To watch the new episodes, viewers will need an active Disney+ subscription. Once released, the episodes will be available at no additional cost to subscribers in all regions where the platform is accessible.

At this time, there is no official preview for episodes 6 to 8, but the episode titles alone hint at major events. Speculation suggests that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil may finally make an appearance, tying Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Manfurther into the larger Marvel universe. Scorpion’s rise as a formidable villain is another highlight to watch for, especially as previous episodes have already teased his presence.

For those who need a quick refresher, the last few episodes delivered some massive story shifts. Norman Osborn discovered Peter Parker’s secret identity and offered him a partnership, which Peter reluctantly accepted after Norman helped him defeat two supervillains. Norman even designed a new high-tech suit for Spider-Man, drawing inspiration from the Future Foundation suit in the comics. However, things took a dramatic turn when Peter accidentally revealed his identity to Harry Osborn, forcing Norman to bring his son into their alliance.

Meanwhile, Lonnie Lincoln found himself pulled deeper into gang life, all in an effort to protect his younger brother. His heroic actions during a gang conflict, where he saved a leader named Big Donovan, earned him the infamous nickname Tombstone. At the same time, it was revealed that Doctor Octavius had been operating behind the scenes, supplying weapons to the supervillains Spider-Man had been battling.

With so many plot threads coming together, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is building toward an explosive second half. Fans can expect higher stakes, intense showdowns, and the possible return of major Marvel heroes. As the drama unfolds, the next few episodes are set to be some of the most gripping yet.