Box Office: Mufasa The Lion King surpasses Dune 2’s lifetime collection, climbs to sixth spot on 2024’s highest grossing films list

Mufasa: The Lion King, which is in its last leg of the theatrical run following its debut on digital today, is going out with a bang, outpacing the lifetime global box office collection of Dune: Part Two. The latter movie, which recently won two Academy Awards, raked in USD 714 million last year, which the photorealistic animated juggernaut has surpassed to take the sixth spot on the worldwide box office chart.

According to our latest tracking, Mufasa: The Lion King collected a strong USD 1.2 million in the domestic market across 1,175 theaters over the weekend. Even with a loss of 285 screens this Friday due to its digital release, the film hit the USD 252.48 million mark in North America, with its projected lifetime run expected to peak at USD 255 million.

After two months of its release, this performance is an indicator of the stronghold family-friendly entries enjoy.

At the international box office, Mufasa collected USD 464.19 million. Aligning that with the earlier mentioned home market business, the film’s worldwide total has reached USD 716.68 million, around USD 2 million more than the global total of Dune: Part Two.

For the uninitiated, Mufasa: The Lion King, the sequel-prequel to 2019’s The Lion King, delves into the origin story of the titular lion and explores his treacherous relationship with his formidable enemy, Scar. The film’s ensemble voice cast features Donald Glover, Aaron Pierre, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Billy Eichner, John Kani, Seth Rogen, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Blue Ivy Carter in her feature film debut.

Dune: Part Two, meanwhile, is the direct sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 movie Dune, which is based on Frank Herbert’s novel series of the same name. The film stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, and more in primary roles. It was a blockbuster, with a USD 282.14 million domestic haul and USD 432.50 million overseas collection, making up its global total, which now places it as the seventh highest-grosser of 2024.

For Indian audiences intending to see it in theaters, it is now playing at IMAX locations near you as a special one-week release by Warner Bros. For the record, the film did disappointing business in the country during its original run in March 2024, with its earnings wrapping up in the vicinity of Rs 30 crore. It is also available for streaming.