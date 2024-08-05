Who Is Nettles? House Of The Dragon Teases A Potential Revamp From Source Material, Check It Out

House of the Dragon season 2 ended on a grand note! Queen Rhaenyra has three smallfolk Dragonriders, aka dragon seeds, on her side, which tip the scale in Team Black’s favor. However, in the Fire and Blood book, which is the source material for HOTD, there’s another rider, Nettles, who eventually becomes the first-ever rider of wild dragon Sheepstealer, which has been teased throughout the second season!

On the show, we have already seen Addam of Hull (Clinton Liberty), a bastard son of Lord Corlys Velaryon who is chosen as a rider by dragon Seasmoke. Hugh Hammer (Kieran Bew) claimed the second-largest dragon, Vermithor, and Ulf (Tom Bennett), a drunkard who alleges to be the bastard half-brother of Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) and the late King Viserys (Paddy Considine), claimed Silverwing.

Although Nettles, aka Netty, has not been teased on the show, the daughter of Daemon, sister of Lady Baela Targaryen (Bethany Antonia), and step-daughter of Queen Rhaenyra, Rhaena (Phoebe Campbell), has spotted the wild dragon in the Vale.

In the finale episode, an amused and terrified Rhaena finally spotted and approached Sheepstealer, who screeched at her. Although she didn’t mount or tame the dragon, all the signs indicated that she could be the sixth dragon for team black.

So far, Rhaenyra has five dragons with riders, including Vermithor with Hugh, Silverwing with Ulf, Addam of Hull with Seasmoke, Daemon with Caraxes, Rhaenyra with Syrax, Baela with Moondancer, and Jacaerys with Vermax. If Rhaena revamps Nettles and mounts the sixth dragon, team black will become formidable!

Series showrunner and co-creator Ryan Condal and his lead writing partner Sara Hess previously spoke to Entertainment Weekly about how they tweaked the original House of the Dragon material. The slaughter of Queen Helaena's son, Prince Jaehaerys, by Blood and Cheese, was one of the scenes that generated a huge debate amongst fans.

House of the Dragon season 2 is now streaming on Jio Cinema.