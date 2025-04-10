Why Did Original Scream 7 Director Leave His ‘Dream Job’ After Melissa Barrera’s Firing? Here’s What We Know

Warning: This article contains mention of death threats.

Scream 7 was a big outing, being worked on by multiple big names from the Hollywood film industry. However, it later saw major deteriorating times, with its director Christopher Landon making an exit. The departure of the filmmaker was not much later than when actress Melissa Barrera was fired from her role over a controversy.

Recently, during an interview with Vanity Fair, Christopher Landon made some big revelations about the film and why he was left with no option but to make an exit. “I got messages saying, ‘I’m going to find your kids, and I’m going to kill them because you support child murder,’” the Happy Death Day director mentioned.

As per Christopher Landon, it was right after the movie had fired Melissa Barrera over her social media posts related to Israel and Palestine. Moreover, even Jenna Ortega’s exit from the horror movie was announced soon after Barrera was fired from her role.

Talking about the tough times, Christopher Landon mentioned that the heads of security from various studios and even the FBI went on to examine the death threats he had received. “ It was highly aggressive and really scary,” the filmmaker stated.

As per Christopher Landon, he was the one being originally blamed for the firing of Barrera, as he was associated with Scream 7, being its director. Talking to the outlet, Landon simply blamed it on “the absence of people understanding how Hollywood works and what the hierarchy is.”

He also mentioned that the fans directly came to him, having their knives out. Talking about the project, Landon called it “a dream job that turned into a nightmare.”

For those unversed, Scream 7 will now be directed by Kevin Williamson, who happens to be the franchise’s original screenwriter and will even see franchise icon Neve Campbell making a return.

