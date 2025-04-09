Why Did Sydney Sweeney and Ex-Fiancé Jonathan Davino Go on Date Despite Wedding Cancelation? Source Reveals

Sydney Sweeney might have called it quits on her engagement with Jonathan Davino, but they seem to be keeping their relationship "friendly". The former couple was spotted lunching out in Los Angeles over the weekend, just a few days after they confirmed their breakup.

People magazine has learned from a source that the ex-couple is still working through some of the issues they left unresolved, as their relationship encompassed more than dating. It involved cohabitation and plans for the future. As they continue to work things out, Sweeney is reportedly only focused on her career and thriving professionally.

Advertisement

The Euphoria star was spotted keeping low-key in relaxed clothing—wearing a hoodie, sunglasses, and baggy denim at Beverly Glen Deli on April 6. The insider said, "This wasn’t just a relationship. This was two people living together and planning a future," adding, "They still have things to figure out."

The source also mentioned, "Sydney’s mind is very much on work, though. She’s doing well."

Davino, 41, and the Housemaid actress, 27, announced their relationship in 2018 and got engaged in 2022. However, their relationship was showing signs of trouble as, per Page Six, reports were coming in February that their May wedding had been canceled. In the same period, Sweeney reportedly stayed at the Beverly Hills Hotel alone for a month.

The source also told People, "She's exactly where she wants to be. Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She's all about working right now and very excited about all her projects. What did make her overwhelmed, though was her relationship and her wedding. She didn't feel right about it."

Advertisement

Amid the breakup news, rumors of Sweeney and co-star Glen Powell's relationship started to emerge. The two, who played a couple in the rom-com Anyone But You, sparked dating rumors after being spotted dining together in Dallas.

Sydney Sweeney also attended Powell's sister's wedding soon after calling off her engagement with Jonathan Davino. However, Powell's mother called Sweeney a close family friend and debunked the dating sepcualtions.

ALSO READ: Sydney Sweeney Calls Off Wedding to Fiancé Jonathan Davino For THIS Surprising Reason; Source Reveals