Why Did Winona Ryder Think Beetlejuice Beetlejuice's Lydia Was 'In Her Own World'? Find Out As Movie Premieres

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel to the 1988 film, is nearing its release date and has gotten fans excited to watch Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder back on screen. Ahead of the movie premiere, Ryder sat down in an interview with Slash Films, where she opened up about what the audience can expect from her character in the movie.

The veteran actress also revealed what she had expected of Lydia before signing up for the film.

While talking to the media portal, the actress claimed that she had never thought of Lydia being in a relationship or having a teenage daughter. She further elaborated, “I certainly never pictured Lydia either having children or in any type of relationship. I just always thought she was probably in her own world as she got older. Just sort of in the attic and happy, but alone.”

Moreover, the actress also talked about her bond with Jenna Ortega, who will be seen playing the role of Astrid, Lydia’s daughter, in the movie. Justin Therox, too, joined the cast as Lydia’s boyfriend.

Speaking of her connection with the new actors, Ryders said, “I think once we got there and once Jenna and I bonded and once Justin came on board…”

She further stated, “I mean, I think everyone who’s as old as I am now, we’ve all been in those things where you’re just like, ‘What was I thinking, in terms of the relationship I have?’ But I don’t know what young Lydia, I don’t think she would ever have expected to be in front of a camera.”

Meanwhile, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be set years apart from the original film, as it will witness the ghost, Beetlejuice, coming to life after Astrid goes on to name it three times, despite being denied by her mother.

According to the synopsis of the film, “Three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River after an unexpected family tragedy. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life soon gets turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter discovers a mysterious portal to the afterlife.” It also states, “When someone says Beetlejuice's name three times, the mischievous demon gleefully returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.”

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is set to hit theaters on September 6.

