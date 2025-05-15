WATCH: Bridgerton Season 4 Sneak Peek Screams Love at First Sight; Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha Bring All the Fun

Bridgerton fans assemble! Netflix has shared a dreamy sneak peek for season four starring Luke Thompson and a newcomer, Yerin Ha, to the show. The glimpse truly makes us believe in ‘love at first sight.’

The clip starts with Benedict Bridgerton, played by Thompson, seemingly entering the masquerade ball. As he makes his way through the crowd, people start recognizing him, calling his name and asking for his time. Ignoring all, he makes his way through and stops after his eyes meet a lady in a beautiful silver dress.

The lady is none other than Ha, who is lovingly gazing at the ceiling. It is soon revealed that she was admiring the huge chandelier as bright as her. Benedict is seen looking at her, completely smitten, admiring her captivating look.

Soon, a gentleman approaches Ha’s character, asking for the next dance, which interrupts her. This small video truly got everyone in the feels and has only elevated the anticipation about what happens in the storyline next.

The show is expected to get more interesting as Simon Ashley and Jonathan Bailey, the main love interest in season 2, will also be appearing in the new season, per US Weekly.

As of now, fans will have to wait as season 4 of the beloved show will be reportedly released in 2026.

In the meantime, the audience can revisit the past seasons of Bridgerton, which are available to stream on Netflix.

