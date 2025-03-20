Will Adolescence Star Owen Cooper Win An Emmy Over Robert De Niro? Here Are the Race Numbers So Far

Adolescence star Owen Cooper is in the running to nab the Emmy award. The actor who is just 15 years old is in the race to win the accolade with Robert Di Niro joining the list as well, according to Mirror.

The news comes following his portrayal of Jamie Miller, a teenager in the Netflix crime drama series. While the show was released just last week, it has helped Owen Cooper, jump to be one of the big names joining the Best Actor in a Limited Series nominations.

For those who do not know, the Emmy nominations will be revealed on July 15, in which Owen Cooper is expected to be included. Per the outlet, the young actor had a one out of ten shot to win the accolade last week. However, the odds have changed making his chances 9/1.

Meanwhile, it is crucial to know that even Robert Di Niro who has been continually impressing the audience with his legendary performances in some of the most grand outings, might also be a name in the nominations. Interestingly, Robert Di Niro has already picked up four Emmys in the past.

It is crucial to know that through Adolescence, it is the first time that Owen Cooper is doing a major role onscreen. The miniseries is currently helmed as one of the best stories being told on the streamer.

Owen Cooper, who happens to be from Warrington, Cheshire had gotten emotional while filming the crime drama. In this Netflix show, the teen character is accused of the murder of a girl from his class.

Advertisement

Another highly intriguing thing about Adolescence is that all the episodes of the series were filmed in one continuous shot that too without any edits. This has again added to the value of the series by both, the audience as well as the critics.

Adolescence is available to stream on Netflix.