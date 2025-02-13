Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Phyllis Keep Her Distance from Billy?

In the upcoming episode of The Young and the Restless airing Thursday, February 13, Phyllis Summers decides to put some rules in place regarding her ex, Billy Abbott, but will she end up breaking them? Meanwhile, Holden Novak encounters a familiar face in Genoa City, leading to intriguing possibilities.

Phyllis finds herself questioning her feelings after Daniel Romalotti Jr. probes into her relationship with Billy. In an attempt to set boundaries, she lays down some ground rules for herself. However, those rules might not last long—Phyllis will soon fantasize about a romantic dance with Billy, proving that old habits die hard.

Elsewhere, Holden reconnects with someone from his past. The mystery woman could be Lily Winters, sparking rumors of a potential romance. However, there’s also a chance that Holden recognizes Audra Charles, who has secrets yet to be revealed. If Holden figures out her past, it could change everything.

Meanwhile, Lily Winters has a tense run-in with Damian Kane. After getting updates from Nate Hastings about Damian’s involvement in Amy Lewis’ life, Lily and Devon Winters become concerned. Despite their warnings, Nate remains determined to help Amy reconnect with her son, even as Damian pushes back.

With Phyllis battling her desires, Holden facing a surprising reunion, and Damian stirring up trouble, Thursday’s episode of The Young and the Restless promises plenty of excitement. Stay tuned to see if Phyllis can truly resist Billy—or if she’s destined to fall back into old patterns.