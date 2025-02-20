Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Sally Spectra’s Jealousy Over Billy Abbott Lead to Trouble?

Tensions are running high on The Young and the Restless as Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) finds herself struggling with jealousy over Billy Abbott’s (Jason Thompson) connection with Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford). Meanwhile, Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) digs for information from Holden Novak (Nathan Owens), hoping to uncover crucial details about Damian Kane (Jermaine Rivers).

Audra meets with Holden once again, though she remains skeptical about whether the meeting is worth the risk. Determined to get valuable information, Audra presses Holden for insights into Damian Kane’s rapid rise to success. While she hopes Damian and Holden will leave town soon, she’s in for disappointment—Damian intends to stay, setting up a shocking revelation for Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) and Amy Lewis (Valarie Pettiford).

As Damian contemplates making amends with his ailing mother and forging a bond with his half-brother Nate, skepticism lingers. Nate remains wary of Damian’s sudden change of heart, suspecting ulterior motives and vowing to protect Amy from further emotional turmoil.

Over in Paris, Sally’s insecurities come to the surface when it comes to Phyllis and Billy’s relationship. Whether Phyllis makes a surprise visit or continues to flood Billy’s phone with messages, her presence is clearly unsettling Sally. Even if she doesn’t see Phyllis as a romantic threat—yet—she voices concerns about her constant interference and reckless influence on Billy. Despite Billy’s reassurances, Sally may not be convinced, especially with Phyllis showing no signs of backing off.

With Phyllis seemingly determined to pull Billy closer—especially after her steamy dream about him—Sally’s jealousy may only grow stronger in the coming weeks. As tensions rise and relationships are tested, The Young and the Restlesspromises plenty of twists ahead. Stay tuned to see if Sally’s fears are justified and whether Phyllis will make her boldest move yet.