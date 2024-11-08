5 Years Of Bala: When Yami Gautam revealed receiving ‘most special message’ from Janhvi Kapoor, shared Ayushmann Khurrana starrer's connection with Sridevi

As Bala celebrates its 5th anniversary today, November 8, let's rewind to when Yami Gautam shared a heartfelt moment about the film. During an interview, she revealed receiving a special message from Janhvi Kapoor, which she called a 'great sentimental connection'. Yami also reflected on how, when she started filming Bala, she felt connected to Sridevi’s iconic roles.

In an interview with Latestly, Yami Gautam reflected on the influence of Sridevi on her career, noting how filming Bala reminded her of the late legend's iconic roles. She mentioned how rare it is to find women-centric comedy roles today, and how Sridevi was a true inspiration.

She admired how Sridevi effortlessly blended comedy in Chaalbaaz with the emotional depth in Sadma.

The actress said, “When I started filming Bala, it was actually the part of Sri ma’am across her iconic roles. You don’t see many parts for women in comedy nowadays. But it was her and many actresses then who truly were an inspiration for me. Sridevi ma’am was a legend in such roles, she had the knack of doing a film like Chaalbaaz and also do a Sadma. Her comedic presence was truly a delight."

Yami also shared how receiving a message from Janhvi added a sentimental connection, making it one of the most special messages she’s received. "It was actually when Janhvi messaged me, it had a great sentimental connection and added emotion for me coming from her. So that was one of the most special messages for me," she said.

Along with Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, and Bhumi Pednekar, Bala also features Jaaved Jaffrey, Saurabh Shukla, Seema Pahwa, and others. The film dives into a unique concept, addressing sensitive issues like hair loss, skin tone, and self-worth.

Ayushmann plays the lead, Balmukund Shukla (Bala), a man in his mid-20s who begins to lose his hair. At work, he faces embarrassment, especially when asked to promote fairness creams targeting darker-skinned women. Despite trying various remedies, Bala’s hair doesn’t grow back, prompting him to resort to wearing a wig to win the affection of a girl.

On the work front, Yami Gautam was last seen in Article 370, a film directed by her husband, Aditya Dhar.

On the personal front, Yami and Aditya Dhar, who got married in a private, low-key ceremony in 2021, celebrated the arrival of their first child, a son named Vedavid, in May 2024. The couple shared the joyous news on social media.

