7 Bollywood films on Netflix that prove you don't need a villain to make a hit

In the world of Bollywood, villains often serve as key antagonists, driving conflict and heightening the drama. However, there are exceptional films that have managed to captivate audiences without relying on a traditional villain.

These films focus on complex relationships, personal struggles, and emotional journeys, proving that a compelling narrative can stand strong on its own. Here are 7 Bollywood films on Netflix that prove you don't need a villain to create a box-office hit.

1. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, and Kalki Koechlin

IMDb Rating: 8.2

Movie Genre: Comedy, family

Release year: 2011

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara follows the journey of three friends Arjun, Imran, and Kabir, portrayed by Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol. This delightful road-comedy drama is packed with entertaining moments and celebrates friendship, romance, and self-discovery.

As they embark on a bachelor's trip across different countries, the trio dives into thrilling adventure sports, creating unforgettable memories along the way. Notably, the film stands out for its lack of villains, focusing instead on the characters' growth and camaraderie.

2. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, romance

Release Year: 2013

Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is hailed as one of Bollywood's finest films, boasting a massive fan following. This captivating story centers on a group of friends whose lives intertwine once more during a trekking expedition to Manali, years after their school days.

As they embark on a thrilling bachelor trip across Spain, they navigate hidden fears and past regrets. Farhan Akhtar's character, Imran, embodies the spirit of seizing the moment, inspiring his friends to embrace spontaneity and truly experience life.

Notably, the film is devoid of villains, focusing instead on themes of friendship, love, and personal growth.

3. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi

IMDb rating: 6.0/10

Movie Genre: Romantic, comedy

Release Year: 2023

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar resonates with those who harbor fears about living with family. The story takes a heartfelt turn when the female protagonist, after being injured, experiences the warmth and care of the hero's family.

Through this, she begins to understand the true value of being surrounded by loved ones. With no villains to disrupt the flow, the movie wraps up on a joyful note, with the couple finding happiness together and embracing family life.

4. Badhaai Ho

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, romance, drama

Release Year: 2018

This film resonated deeply with audiences by exploring the humorous and heartfelt story of a middle-aged couple, Priyamvada and Jeetender Kaushik, who unexpectedly learn they’re expecting a baby. The news sends shockwaves through their family and social circles, leaving the couple feeling awkward and self-conscious about the late pregnancy.

Meanwhile, their sons, Nakul and Gullar, struggle with the embarrassment and challenge of adjusting to the situation. With no antagonists to complicate the plot, the film thrives on its relatable characters and lighthearted take on family dynamics.

5. Student of the Year

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Rishi Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Ram Kapoor, Sana Saeed, Sahil Anand, Kayoze Irani, Manjot Singh, Farida Jalal

IMDb Rating: 5.2/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, drama, romance

Release Year: 2012

Student of the Year marked the debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra, who have since become major Bollywood stars. Set in the glamorous world of St. Teresa's College, the movie follows students vying for the coveted title of Student of the Year. Rohan and Abhimanyu, initially close friends, find their bond tested when Abhi kisses Rohan’s girlfriend, Shanaya.

The film sparkles with the glitz and drama of college life. Without any villains, it centers on youthful competition, friendships, and romantic entanglements, becoming a commercial hit despite mixed reviews.

6. Mimi

Cast: Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Movie Genre: Drama, comedy

Release Year: 2021

Mimi, a National Award-winning film and one of Netflix’s best releases of 2021, is a heartfelt comedy-drama that redefines motherhood. Directed by Laxman Utekar, this remake of the 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy tells the story of Mimi Rathore, played by Kriti Sanon, an aspiring Bollywood actress who agrees to become a surrogate for an American couple in exchange for a large sum of money.

When the couple abandons her and the unborn child, Mimi is left to face motherhood on her own, sacrificing her dreams for the child she never intended to raise. With no villains in the story, the film focuses on her emotional journey of love, resilience, and acceptance.

7. Dear Zindagi

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Ira Dubey, Kunal Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Ali Zafar

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Genre: Romance, drama

Release year: 2016

In Dear Zindagi, Alia Bhatt plays a young cinematographer grappling with life's imperfections while chasing an ideal life. Her journey takes a turn when she meets an unconventional therapist (played by Shah Rukh Khan), who encourages her to embrace the beauty in imperfection.

Through their connection, she learns that happiness isn't about perfection but about accepting and thriving in the life she already has. The film, without any antagonist, resonates with viewers, especially women who often struggle with the pressure of living up to unrealistic ideals, showing that fulfillment lies in embracing life's flaws.

These films remind us that not all stories need a hero-villain showdown to resonate with viewers. Sometimes, it's the internal battles, emotional depth, and beauty of human connections that leave a lasting impact. So if you're looking for a break from the usual good-versus-evil narrative, these films on Netflix offer refreshing and memorable experiences.

