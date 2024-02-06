8 Kriti Sanon movies to watch before catching up with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljah Jiya

Kriti Sanon has proved her mettle in the industry by showcasing her acting skills in multiple movies. The actress will be seen soon in the rom-com movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya which is currently in its post-production stage. But before the film is released for the audience to enjoy, take a look at eight other movies by the National Award-winning actress.

8 Kriti Sanon movies you should watch before enjoying Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljah Jiya

1. Heropanti (2014)

Running Time: 2 hours 26-minute

IMDb Rating: 5.2/10

Movie Genre: Romantic Action

Movie Star Cast: Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff, Prakash Raj

Director: Sabbir Khan

Writer: Sanjeev Dutta

Year of release: 2014

Heropanti was the first Hindi movie of Kriti Sanon after she stepped into the acting realm with the Telugu film 1: Nenokkadine. The romantic action film also starred Tiger Shroff in his acting debut. The movie is the remake of the Telugu film Parugu which tells the tale of two youngsters in love trying to fight societal bias.

2. Dilwale (2015)

Running Time: 2 hours and 34 minutes

IMDb Rating: 5.1/10

Movie Genre: Romantic/ Action/ Comedy

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Vinod Khanna, Kabir Bedi, Johnny Lever, Boman Irani

Director: Rohit Shetty

Writer: Yunus Sajawal

Year of release: 2015

Dilwale tells the tale of the younger siblings of two estranged lovers who fall for each other, unaware of the violent past that drove them apart. Despite receiving mixed reviews from fans and critics, the movie became a major box-office success.

3. Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017)

Running Time: 1 hour and 56 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Movie Genre: Romantic/Comedy

Movie Star Cast: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao

Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Writer: Nitesh Tiwari, Shreyas Jain

Year of release: 2017

Bitti Mishra from Bareilly tried to elope after her failed attempt at an arranged marriage. While she has been living her life on her own terms, her life took a rather unexpected turn when she came across a book and started looking for its author with the help of Chirag Dubey, played by Ayushmann Khurrana in Bareilly Ki Barfi.

4. Luka Chuppi (2019)

Running Time: 2 hours and 6 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

Movie Genre: Romantic/Comedy

Movie Star Cast: Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi

Director: Laxman Utekar

Writer: Rohan Shankar

Year of release: 2019

Vinod Shukla (played by Kartik Aaryan) and Rashmi Trivedi Shukla (played by Kriti Sanon) fall in love and conclude to try to be in a live-in relationship during their 20-day business trip to Gwalior. From here starts the Luka Chuppi and the struggle of this small-town couple pretending to be married. After several funny incidences, they finally get married with the blessings of their parents.

5. Housefull 4 (2019)

Running Time: 2 hours and 25 minutes

IMDb Rating: 3.5/10

Movie Genre: Action/Comedy

Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda

Director: Farhad Samji

Writer: Aakash Kaushik, Madhur Sharma

Year of release: 2019

Housefull 4 hilariously shows the reincarnation of three couples after a period of 600 years. Upon meeting in 2019, they try to patch up with their respective partners as history repeats itself. The trio eventually fall in love but this time, their respective partners get mixed up. The confusion and chaos lead to several funny moments making the film a commercial success.

6. Mimi (2021)

Running Time: 2 hours and 13 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Movie Genre: Drama /Comedy

Movie Star Cast: Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar

Director: Laxman Utekar

Writer: Laxman Utekar, Rohan Shankar

Year of release: 2021

An aspiring Bollywood actress, Mimi Rathore (Kriti Sanon) ends up becoming a surrogate mother to a foreign couple to fund her passion. But after being betrayed and abandoned by the couple, she decides to raise the kid and give up on her Bollywood dream. The award-winning movie shows a mother’s struggle to raise and claim her child who eventually stays with her.

7. Bhediya (2022)

Running Time: 2 hours and 36 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Movie Genre: Horror /Comedy

Movie Star Cast: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal

Director: Amar Kaushik

Writer: Niren Bhatt

Year of release: 2022

As the title suggests, the story is about a man turning into a Bhediya after being bitten by a wolf. Set in the forests of Arunachal, the movie talks about deforestation and how trees are being axed in order to build concrete jungles. Navigating through the hilarious twists and turns, Bhaskar Sharma (Varun Dhawan) tries to find answers to his transformation into the animal.

8. Shehzada (2023)

Running Time: 2 hours and 25 minutes

IMDb Rating: 4.5/10

Movie Genre: Action

Movie Star Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy

Director: Rohit Dhawan

Writer: Trivikram Srinivas

Year of release: 2023

A small-town lad Bantu, who spends his life facing the wrath of his father who hates him, falls in love with his boss Samara, and later discovers that the Jindals’ are his biological parents. After becoming a Shehzada, Bantu then decides to seek Jindals’ love and protect them from threats.

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljah Jiya

The science fiction romantic comedy film is written and directed by debutants Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. While Kriti will be seen playing a robot in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, actor Shahid Kapoor will also feature in the movie as the male lead character Aryan. The film is scheduled for release theatrically on February 9, 2024. It also stars Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Anubha Fatehpuria, Rajesh Kumar, and Raashul Tandon in supporting roles.

