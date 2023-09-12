'A remarkable accomplishment...': Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh congratulates PM Narendra Modi on G20 summit

The 2023 G20 summit recently took place in New Delhi on 9th and 10th September. It was the first G20 summit to take place in India and saw the arrival of several world leaders. This includes state heads of the US, UK, Bangladesh, Canada, Australia, Brazil, and France among others. The event was well received for its diplomatic achievements. After Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have now congratulated PM Narendra Modi for it.

Deepika-Ranveer congratulates PM Modi on G20 summit

Today on September 12th, both Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took to their Instagram stories to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for successfully conducting the G20 summit. DP shared a picture of all the flags from different countries at the venue and wrote, "Congratulations on hosting a ground-breaking G20 summit! A remarkable accomplishment, showcasing our nation's potential to the world." She further added, "A true testament to our ability to mobilize global action, strengthen solidarity, and lead the way to a brighter future. One Earth. One Family. One Future."

Ranveer also took to his Insta story and wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to our Honourable PM @narendramodi ji for hosting a triumphant G20 Summit, uniting nations for a brighter future." He concluded his story by writing the summit's motto, "One Earth. One Family. One Future."

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's work front

Deepika was last seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the action thriller Pathaan. The film emerged as a major commercial success, grossing over a thousand crores. She also had a special appearance in Jawan. The actress will be next seen in the bilingual science fiction action film Kalki 2898 AD written and directed by Nag Ashwin. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani. It will be released on January 12, 2024. She will be also seen along with Hrithik Roshan in the aerial action film Fighter, which will be released on January 25 next year.

Ranveer, on the other hand, is basking in the success of his recent release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He will be playing the titular role in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. Its shooting is slated to commence sometime next year.

