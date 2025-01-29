Aamir Khan wins hearts as he helps daughter Ira's mother-in-law get out of car at Marathi film Ilu Ilu 1998's premiere; WATCH
Aamir Khan arrived at the premiere of Marathi film Ilu Ilu 1998. At the event, he was seen helping his daughter Ira Khan's mother-in-law get out of car. Check it out.
Aamir Khan goes to every extent to make sure he perfects all his characters. He is hands-down one of the most hardworking and dedicated stars in the industry. But he also has a kind and golden heart. Recently, he attended a film’s premiere in Mumbai and was spotted arriving with his daughter Ira Khan’s mother-in-law Pritam Shikhare. At the event, Mr. Perfectionist also helped her get out of their luxury vehicle. Check it out!
Earlier today, on January 29, 2025, Aamir Khan attended the screening of Elli AvrRam’s debut Marathi film, Ilu Ilu 1998. At the event, the PK actor was spotted arriving with his daughter Ira Khan’s mother-in-law Pritam Shikhare. Before entering the venue, Khan made sure to help Pritam (mother of Nupur Shikhare) get out of their swanky luxury vehicle.
In a clip posted on Pinkvilla’s Instagram handle, the veteran Bollywood actor can be seen standing at the door of the car while Pritam tried to get out of it. Upon watching her struggle, Khan extended his hand towards her.
Aamir Khan helps Pritam Shikhare get out of the car:
EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan discussing a ‘Superhero Film’ with Lokesh Kanagaraj; Contemplating on Ghajini 2 too