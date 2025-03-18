After Orry and 7 more booked for alleged alcohol consumption near Vaishno Devi Shrine, hotel body REACTS: ‘As long as you are in Katra…’

Trigger Warning: The article mentions alcohol.

Social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, and seven others have been booked by Jammu and Kashmir Police for allegedly consuming alcohol near the Vaishno Devi shrine. Now, in response, Rakesh Wazir, president of Katra's Hotel and Restaurant Association, emphasized the importance of refraining from alcohol in the area to uphold the sacredness of Mata Vaishno Devi.

While speaking to ANI, Rakesh reiterated that alcohol is strictly prohibited in the area to preserve the sanctity of Mata Vaishno Devi. He highlighted that even garlic and onion are avoided in meals as a mark of respect. While acknowledging that the alleged alcohol consumption took place indoors, he emphasized the importance of adhering to local customs and refraining from alcohol while in Katra. He said, "As long as you are in Katra, you should take care of it (not take alcohol). This is our thinking."

Rakesh Wazir also shared that he has discussed the matter with the hotel involved. Since the incident came to light, many have questioned how the hotel management failed to notice alcohol being consumed on its premises.

For the unversed, Orry, along with seven others, has been booked for allegedly consuming alcohol in a restricted area near the Vaishno Devi shrine. According to ANI, the FIR was registered by Katra police on March 15, citing violations of local laws.

Times Now reported that the accused include a Russian national, Anastasia Arzamaskina, along with Darshan Singh, Parth Raina, Ritick Singh, Rashi Dutta, Rakshita Bhogal, and Shagun Kohli.

The group allegedly consumed alcohol at a hotel in Katra, an area where non-vegetarian food and intoxicants are strictly prohibited due to the area's religious significance. Authorities have formed a special team under SP Katra to investigate, and notices will be issued to the accused.

SSP Reasi has stated that strict action will be taken against those found violating these regulations, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the sanctity of the pilgrimage site.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.