10 Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty movies; Hera Pheri to De Dana Dan

Akshay Kumar and Sunil Shetty are two gems of the Indian film industry who have made the audience cry, jump off their seats with some dhamakedaar action, and even tickled many funny bones. While they have an impressive filmography boasting several hits, the stars also share screen space in multiple movies. Let’s take a look at the 10 Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty movies

10 Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty movies to make you LOL:

1. Waqt Hamara Hai

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Ayesha Jhulka, Mamta Kulkarni, Aruna Irani, Anupam Kher

Director: Bharat Rangachary

Bharat Rangachary IMDB Rating: 5.9/10

5.9/10 Movie Genre: Action/ Comedy/ Romance

Action/ Comedy/ Romance Release year: 1993

1993 Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

For the first time, the hit jodi of Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty was seen in Waqt Hamara Hai. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the romantic action-comedy film also starred many popular stars.

2. Mohra

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Naseeruddin Shah, Raveena Tandon, Raza Murad, Gulshan Grover, Paresh Rawal, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda

Director: Rajiv Rai

Rajiv Rai IMDB Rating: 7.0/10

7.0/10 Movie Genre: Action/ Drama/ Thriller

Action/ Drama/ Thriller Release year: 1994

1994 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video/ Zee 5

The dynamic duo was showered with so much love that their second collab in Mohra ended us becoming the 2nd-highest-grossing film of the year. The film was reportedly inspired by the 1987 film Death Wish 4: The Crackdown and the 1992 Hong Kong film titled Hard Boiled.

3. Sapoot

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Karishma Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Kader Khan, Prem Chopra, Johnny Lever

Director: Jagdish A. Sharma

Jagdish A. Sharma IMDB Rating: 5.2/10

5.2/10 Movie Genre: Action/Crime/ Drama

Action/Crime/ Drama Release year: 1996

1996 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Sony Liv

Two brothers, Raj Singhania (played by Suniel Shetty) and Prem Singhania (played by Akshay Kumar) join forces to take on the business empire of their father while dealing with two criminals to set up their father and slyly kill him in Sapoot.

4. Dhadkan

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, Mahima Chaudhry, Sharmila Tagore, Parmeet Sethi, Kiran Kumar, Sushma Seth, Manjeet Kullar

Director: Dharmesh Darshan

Dharmesh Darshan IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Movie Genre: Drama/ Romance

Drama/ Romance Release year: 2000

2000 Where to watch: B4U Movies on YouTube

Inspired by the novel Wuthering Heights, Dhadkan tells the tale of two lovers Anjali Chauhan and Dev Chopra who are separated forcefully. Anjali’s family gets her married to Ram Verma. Years later when Dev shows up and tries to reunite with Anjali, he unearths that she has fallen in love with Ram and is pregnant with his baby.

5. Hera Pheri

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Om Puri, Gulshan Grover

Director: Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Movie Genre: Action/Comedy/Drama

Action/Comedy/Drama Release year: 2000

2000 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The first time the talented trio of Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, and Paresh Rawal worked together was in the 1994 film Mohra. They were then seen in Hera Pheri. This Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty comedy film became a cult classic which is still rewatched by cinephiles for a quick dose of laughter.

6. Awara Paagal Deewana

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Preeti Jhangiani, Aarti Chhabria, Amrita Arora, Rahul Dev

Director: Vikram Bhatt

Vikram Bhatt IMDB Rating: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Movie Genre: Action/Comedy/Drama

Action/Comedy/Drama Release year: 2002

2002 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Jio Cinema

Loosely inspired by The Whole Nine Yards, Awara Paagal Deewana was praised for the action sequences by the Khiladi of Bollywood followed by the performances of Shetty and Rawal, among others. Apparently, stunt director Dion Lam was hired for the action scenes.

7. Aan: Men at Work

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Shatrughan Sinha, Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff, Irrfan Khan, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Om Puri, Rahul Dev, Rajpal Yadav, Preeti Jhangiani, Ravi Kishan

Director: Madhur Bhandarkar

Madhur Bhandarkar IMDB Rating: 5.8/10

5.8/10 Movie Genre: Action/Crime/Drama

Action/Crime/Drama Release year: 2004

2004 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Some loyal cops who can’t stand corruption come together in Aan: Men at Work to clear society of corrupted politicians and mafia rule Mumbai. While fulfilling their mission, they experience all kinds of emotions including love and disappointment.

8. Deewane Huye Paagal

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Rimi Sen, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Aftab Shivdasani, Vivek Oberoi

Director: Vikram Bhatt

Vikram Bhatt IMDB Rating: 5.5/10

5.5/10 Movie Genre: Action/Comedy/Drama

Action/Comedy/Drama Release year: 2005

2005 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Deewane Huye Paagal is a fun film about four men who fall in love with the same woman after they get associated with the task of hunting her down in Dubai by her lover. Over the decades, the movie has become a cult classic and is often revisited by ardent Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty fans.

9. Phir Hera Pheri

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Bipasha Basu, Rimi Sen, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav

Director: Neeraj Vora

Neeraj Vora IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Movie Genre: Comedy

Comedy Release year: 2006

2006 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Even after years of being released, Phir Hera Pheri stands as one of the best movies by Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. After they are cheated by a fraud woman by luring them into a chit-fund scam, the acclaimed trio of Raju, Shyam, and Baburao look for other ways to repay the loan while making the audience go ROFL throughout the film.

10. De Dana Dan

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal, Sameera Reddy

Director: Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan IMDB Rating: 5.8/10

5.8/10 Movie Genre: Action/Comedy/Crime

Action/Comedy/Crime Release year: 2009

2009 Where to watch: Jio Cinema

De Dana Dan finally makes it to this list of Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty movies. Partially adapted from the Hollywood film Screwed and Priyadarshan's Malayalam film Vettam, the movie tells the tales of two men trying to kidnap a dog for ransom. But the unlucky men get into trouble, one after the other promising cinema-goers an unlimited dose of fun and laughter.

While these are some of the popular films of the actors, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty will next be seen in Welcome To The Jungle followed by Hera Pheri 3. Which of these films have you watched already? Let us know.

