Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt flaunt million-dollar smile in unseen PICS from Thailand vacation with family and friends; little Raha's cute expressions are unmissable

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated the New Year on a positive note with their friends and family members. The couple, along with their daughter Raha, flew to Thailand to welcome 2025 with a bang. Well, the celebs weren’t alone on the trip. They were joined by Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shaheen Bhatt, and many others. Recently, Alia’s mom shared several unseen glimpses from the new year getaway. Check it out!

On January 8, 2025, Soni Razdan took to her Instagram handle and dropped several photos from their recent trip to Thailand. Her photo album opens with a cute selfie clicked by Alia Bhatt. It also featured Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt. It was followed by a pretty picture of the blue sky and a selfie of the Patiala House actress.

Upon scrolling further, we found an image of the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress taken through a champagne glass. Sharing the photos, Soni penned, “Bags full of memories and hearts full of happiness. Thank you for the love.”

Take a look:

The photo dump also featured a group picture with all those who went on the New Year getaway to Thailand. In the image, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor flaunted their million-dollar smiles while the Animal star held their daughter Raha Kapoor in his arms. Neetu Kapoor and Soni also gleefully posed together for the camera.

Ranbir’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, joined the family on the holiday with her husband, Bharat Sahni, and daughter, Samara. Rohit Dhawan and others also had a blast with the Kapoor-Razdan family.

After enjoying a wonderful time with friends and family, Alia is ‘back to the grind.’ On Tuesday, Alia took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures from her working day. She also shared a selfie with her team. The actress will be next seen in Alpha, followed by Love & War.

