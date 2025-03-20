Amaal Mallik DELETES post addressing his clinical depression, breaking ties with family and distancing from brother Armaan Malik

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of mental health issues.

Popular singer-composer Amaal Mallik sent shockwaves to the industry when he spoke about battling clinical depression and cutting ties with family in his recent Instagram post. However, hours after dropping the bomb, he deleted his post from his social media handle.

On March 20, 2025, Amaal Mallik took to his Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note. In his lengthy post, the young singer opened up about battling clinical depression. He further spoke about his strained relationship with his brother, singer Armaan Malik, and blamed his parents for it. However, after making his well-wishers worried about his well-being with this shocking revelation, he deleted the post.

In his now-deleted post, Amaal penned, "I've reached a point where I can no longer keep silent about the pain I've endured. For years, I've been made to feel like I am less despite spending days & nights toiling away to make a safe life for my people. Cancelled every dream of mine to only find myself being spoken down to and questioning what I've ever done."

Check out Amaal Mallik's now-deleted post:

The Jai Ho composer further stated that he has spent blood, sweat, and tears to create 126 melodies in the last decade. Amaal further spoke about his strained relationship with his brother, adding that his parents are to be blamed for it.

He expressed, "The journey has been terrific for both of us but the actions of my parents have been the reason we as brothers have gone too far from one another and all of this has made me step in for myself as it has left a very deep scar across my heart."

It is because of these matters that he is "clinically depressed." Concluding his post, he stated, "Today, with a heavy heart, I announce that I'm stepping away from these personal ties. From now on, my interactions with my family will be strictly professional."

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with mental health, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.